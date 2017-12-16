My OBT

Jewels from Fabulou-stan

by

Ilgiz Fazulzyanov

It is not often that I report about an artist that hails from a part of the world I’ve never heard of, but today, I’m bringing you a genius jeweler from the Republic of Tatarstan, which, according to Google, is a real thing. Meet Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, jack of all trades, master of many. (F.Y.I., I’m going to call him Ilgiz, because Fazulzyanov gives me a cramp.) Ilgiz tried his very capable hands at silk painting and stained glass before he hit upon the great love of his life, creating jeweled flora and fauna. In both 2011 and 2013, Ilgiz’s work was awarded the Grand Prix in International Jewellery Design Excellence Award. Ilgiz was also the first (and, currently, only) artist to win that prize twice.  Way to go!

You can check out all of Ilgiz F’s work on his website.

All images property of Ilgiz Fazulzyanov.

  1. bcparkison
    December 16, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Beautiful! Probably not sold at Walmart.

  2. IreneDesign2011
    December 16, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Wow Donna, really beautiful jewelry art 😀

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 16, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Beautiful stuff. I like that it straddles art noveau and Art Deco. I’m drawn to the butterfly and bird pieces.

    I’ve heard of Tatarstan because of the genocide there but I thought it was just a region and not that it was autonomous. So now I need to go google to educate myself.

  4. janhaltn
    December 16, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Every one is a grand prize winner. Great work. Hal

  5. roberta m
    December 16, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    That dragonfly pendant–beautiful! Thanks for sharing.

