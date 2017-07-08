Slay!
One of Jack’s videos was posted on Facebook with the caption “You walk in to your son doing this, wwyd?” The responses were predictably mixed, though my response would have been “Stop worrying about retirement. This kind is going to make millions from his makeup empire.”
In addition to being an Instagram superstar, young Jack just debuted his own YouTube channel!
All images property of MakeupByJack.
July 8, 2017 at 5:07 am
This boy is better at doing make up than I am, nearing the age of 26. What a precious little guy!
July 8, 2017 at 8:14 am
Isn’t he fantastic? I need him to give me lessons.
July 8, 2017 at 5:28 am
He is seriously so talented!
July 8, 2017 at 8:15 am
And to have figured out what you love so young must be a real joy!
July 8, 2017 at 9:32 am
Oh! You are right! To have all those years knowing the goal, can be great!
July 8, 2017 at 8:37 am
He’s an artist. If her can do this with makeup, I’m anxious to see how he’d handle watercolors and pastels. Gifted young one.
July 8, 2017 at 9:52 am
That’s a great point!
July 8, 2017 at 9:53 am
😊
July 8, 2017 at 8:40 am
Yes!!
July 8, 2017 at 9:55 am
Exactly!
July 8, 2017 at 8:51 am
maybe I am just jaded from working for so many years with paedophiles in a counseling setting, but my immediate reaction was not to worry about the boy’s sex, but about his age. He is indeed extremely talented, But I would be extremely hesitant about sharing pictures that are sexually alluring. Did no one else really see how his pictures could be problematic?
July 8, 2017 at 10:00 am
Ugh. I hadn’t even thought of that. I guess as long as his parents are vigilant about keeping his identity and their location a secret, there shouldn’t be much cause for concern. I do see your point, though. What a terrible shame it is that we have to worry about such things.
July 8, 2017 at 9:17 am
Woah! How old is this kid? He’s very talented indeed. I never learned how to apply make up because I spent all my formative years (and arguably all other years too) as a “tomboy” scruff. I was ahead of the curve with the naked face look. However, I can definitely say this kid is much better with make up than most adults I know. All of them probably. I’m impressed. And I’d be impressed if I found one of my sons doing likewise. It might be an unexpected talent (because they sure wouldn’t have learned anything from me) but all talents should be embraced and encouraged.
July 8, 2017 at 10:01 am
He is 10. Amazing! And I (of course) completely agree that he should be encouraged. Yay, Jack’s parents!
July 8, 2017 at 4:43 pm
If he’s that talented at 10, then he could be really going places with this as a career before he’s 20.
July 8, 2017 at 7:27 pm
I think so, too!
July 8, 2017 at 10:17 am
I spent several years as a makeup artist, and this kid has serious talent! Though to be truthful it IS easier when you have young, flawess skin…then you only have to worry about applying color and not covering flaws. I hope he expands into working on all skin types because he does have what it takes to make serious money in the business. His technique is subtle, wearable, and gorgeous.
After reading Suze’s comment though, I do have to agree with her. For some reason I didn’t make the connection about this boy posing alluringly with him possibly being the target of a predator, when I would have definitly made the connection if it was a young girl. Interesting how our minds work when it comes to gender issues sometimes…thank you Suze for bringing it to our attention.
July 8, 2017 at 6:50 pm
I know what you mean about older skin, with which I struggle every damned day… My struggles aside, I’m looking forward to his future, which I strongly suspect will be awesome.
July 8, 2017 at 11:21 am
I really hated to bring it up but people don’t realize that predators go after young BOYS far more often than young girls. He is so talented and I can easily see his pics going viral…here’s hoping his parents are indeed vigilant.
July 8, 2017 at 6:50 pm
Sending them all good wishes.
