My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Just Jack

by 20 Comments

jack 1

MakeupByJack

Slay!

One of Jack’s videos was posted on Facebook with the caption “You walk in to your son doing this, wwyd?” The responses were predictably mixed, though my response would have been “Stop worrying about retirement. This kind is going to make millions from his makeup empire.”

In addition to being an Instagram superstar, young Jack just debuted his own YouTube channel!

All images property of MakeupByJack.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

20 thoughts on “Just Jack

Leave a comment

  1. Lise
    July 8, 2017 at 5:07 am

    This boy is better at doing make up than I am, nearing the age of 26. What a precious little guy!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. jerennazuto
    July 8, 2017 at 5:28 am

    He is seriously so talented!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. trE
    July 8, 2017 at 8:37 am

    He’s an artist. If her can do this with makeup, I’m anxious to see how he’d handle watercolors and pastels. Gifted young one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Suze
    July 8, 2017 at 8:51 am

    maybe I am just jaded from working for so many years with paedophiles in a counseling setting, but my immediate reaction was not to worry about the boy’s sex, but about his age. He is indeed extremely talented, But I would be extremely hesitant about sharing pictures that are sexually alluring. Did no one else really see how his pictures could be problematic?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      July 8, 2017 at 10:00 am

      Ugh. I hadn’t even thought of that. I guess as long as his parents are vigilant about keeping his identity and their location a secret, there shouldn’t be much cause for concern. I do see your point, though. What a terrible shame it is that we have to worry about such things.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 8, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Woah! How old is this kid? He’s very talented indeed. I never learned how to apply make up because I spent all my formative years (and arguably all other years too) as a “tomboy” scruff. I was ahead of the curve with the naked face look. However, I can definitely say this kid is much better with make up than most adults I know. All of them probably. I’m impressed. And I’d be impressed if I found one of my sons doing likewise. It might be an unexpected talent (because they sure wouldn’t have learned anything from me) but all talents should be embraced and encouraged.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Violet
    July 8, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I spent several years as a makeup artist, and this kid has serious talent! Though to be truthful it IS easier when you have young, flawess skin…then you only have to worry about applying color and not covering flaws. I hope he expands into working on all skin types because he does have what it takes to make serious money in the business. His technique is subtle, wearable, and gorgeous.

    After reading Suze’s comment though, I do have to agree with her. For some reason I didn’t make the connection about this boy posing alluringly with him possibly being the target of a predator, when I would have definitly made the connection if it was a young girl. Interesting how our minds work when it comes to gender issues sometimes…thank you Suze for bringing it to our attention.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Suze
    July 8, 2017 at 11:21 am

    I really hated to bring it up but people don’t realize that predators go after young BOYS far more often than young girls. He is so talented and I can easily see his pics going viral…here’s hoping his parents are indeed vigilant.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s