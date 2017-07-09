Life, Embellished

Brazilian photographer Aline Brant’s current project uses embroidery to add delicate elements to her strong, realistic portraits of women and men. According to Brant, the project is intended as an homage to the work of American poet, Jungian psychoanalyst, post-trauma specialist, writer, and spoken word artist Clarissa Pinkola Estés. After reading a bit about Estés’s post-trauma work with soldiers, many who had lost limbs or use of their limbs, with PTSD sufferers, and with children who had suffered trauma, I have drawn the conclusion that Brant’s embroidered photos are making the point that scars can be beautiful and can add to who we are. That interpretation may be a bit literal, but I don’t think I’m too far off from the artist’s message.

Brant’s wonderful project, along with her other work, can be viewed on her website, and on Facebook and Instagram.

