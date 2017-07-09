Life, Embellished

Brazilian photographer Aline Brant’s current project uses embroidery to add delicate elements to her strong, realistic portraits of women and men. According to Brant, the project is intended as an homage to the work of American poet, Jungian psychoanalyst, post-trauma specialist, writer, and spoken word artist Clarissa Pinkola Estés. After reading a bit about Estés’s post-trauma work with soldiers, many who had lost limbs or use of their limbs, with PTSD sufferers, and with children who had suffered trauma, I have drawn the conclusion that Brant’s embroidered photos are making the point that scars can be beautiful and can add to who we are. That interpretation may be a bit literal, but I don’t think I’m too far off from the artist’s message.
Brant’s wonderful project, along with her other work, can be viewed on her website, and on Facebook and Instagram.
All images are the property of Aline Brant.
July 9, 2017 at 6:58 am
These are just wonderful!
July 9, 2017 at 8:49 am
I’m glad you like them! I love how joyful they are.
July 9, 2017 at 6:58 am
Oh Donna, this is pure magic! Absolutely love her work and I have read many books by Clarissa Pinkola Estés. Great tribute! 💕
July 9, 2017 at 8:51 am
Magic is exactly right! It’s on my list to read something by CPE. Which do you recommend I start with?
July 9, 2017 at 11:19 am
Absolutely no doubt about it:
“Women Who Run With the Wolves”. My copy looks quite battered. I think it’s the only book that I have read or, rather studied, five times!
July 9, 2017 at 11:20 am
Yay! Thank you!
July 9, 2017 at 11:21 am
🙂
July 9, 2017 at 7:51 am
These are stunning, touching, visceral, everything.
July 9, 2017 at 8:51 am
What a lovely description!
July 9, 2017 at 10:24 am
WOW!!!!! Especially the very pregnant ones!!! Thank you for finding these!!!
July 9, 2017 at 11:14 am
I was so elated when I found them, I actually squealed!
July 9, 2017 at 1:20 pm
I’ve never seen photography and embroidery combined before. I love it! Without your relaying of the artist’s statement, however, I never would have read them as scars or about expressing anything to do with trauma. I saw them almost as being auras or projections of the soul, joyous shadow selves. Very interesting.
