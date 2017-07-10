My OBT

Johny Surf Art

Since I’m back to work and missing the beach, today’s artist is a reminder of the sea breezes I left behind in Fire Island. Portugese artist Johny Surf Art sculpts waves of gypsum (the main ingredient in plaster) on driftwood he finds along the beach. He describes the pieces as “a blend of Surf and Art, feelings and memories,” and that’s how they strike me, too. There’s something so peaceful about them, so pleasing and soothing, I just want to dive in. An avid surfer as well as an artist, Johny clearly has a special relationship with the ocean he loves. And each of his works is completely one-of-a-kind, like the waves that inspire them.

“When I hold a wave, it reminds me that we can only be happy by doing what we love and that’s the only way.”

You can see more of Johny’s work on his website, Facebook, and Instagram.

All images property of Johny Surf Art.

14 thoughts on “Doing the Wave

  1. Karen
    July 10, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I like the ones in the frames. It’s like the waves are moving from one reality to another.

  2. My Fashion Dairy
    July 10, 2017 at 10:34 am

    amazing …….unbeliveable…

  3. jerennazuto
    July 10, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Wow! That’s quite creative!

  4. Raylene
    July 10, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    These do have a calming effect! Takes you right to the ocean! I especially like the one in the black frame. It reminds me of a similarly shaped thing from years ago that had water and sand in it that–when tilted from one side/end to another–would create waves and sand patterns

  5. saywhatumean2say
    July 10, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    I love the “feel” of these. ~~dru~~

  6. Dina
    July 10, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Love this work, Donna. My favourite is the one on the second photo. In the frame the effect is peaceful and powerful.

  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    These are very cool. They are dramatic and yet calming at the same time.

