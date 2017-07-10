Doing the Wave

Since I’m back to work and missing the beach, today’s artist is a reminder of the sea breezes I left behind in Fire Island. Portugese artist Johny Surf Art sculpts waves of gypsum (the main ingredient in plaster) on driftwood he finds along the beach. He describes the pieces as “a blend of Surf and Art, feelings and memories,” and that’s how they strike me, too. There’s something so peaceful about them, so pleasing and soothing, I just want to dive in. An avid surfer as well as an artist, Johny clearly has a special relationship with the ocean he loves. And each of his works is completely one-of-a-kind, like the waves that inspire them.
“When I hold a wave, it reminds me that we can only be happy by doing what we love and that’s the only way.”
You can see more of Johny’s work on his website, Facebook, and Instagram.
All images property of Johny Surf Art.
July 10, 2017 at 7:30 am
I like the ones in the frames. It’s like the waves are moving from one reality to another.
July 10, 2017 at 9:20 am
What a cool interpretation!
July 10, 2017 at 10:34 am
amazing …….unbeliveable…
July 10, 2017 at 4:54 pm
I’m so glad you enjoyed them!
July 10, 2017 at 10:46 am
Wow! That’s quite creative!
July 10, 2017 at 4:54 pm
I think they’re really lovely!
July 10, 2017 at 12:12 pm
These do have a calming effect! Takes you right to the ocean! I especially like the one in the black frame. It reminds me of a similarly shaped thing from years ago that had water and sand in it that–when tilted from one side/end to another–would create waves and sand patterns
July 10, 2017 at 5:24 pm
I’ve seen those. Always found them fascinating!
July 10, 2017 at 12:58 pm
I love the “feel” of these. ~~dru~~
July 10, 2017 at 5:26 pm
I do, too. The wood looks rough like the sand and the painted gypsum looks smooth like the water. They’re very textural!
July 10, 2017 at 1:32 pm
Love this work, Donna. My favourite is the one on the second photo. In the frame the effect is peaceful and powerful.
July 10, 2017 at 5:26 pm
It’s amazing how much those frames add to the pieces! I was thinking the same thing.
July 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm
These are very cool. They are dramatic and yet calming at the same time.
July 10, 2017 at 5:26 pm
Exactly like the ocean!
