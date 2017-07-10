Doing the Wave

Since I’m back to work and missing the beach, today’s artist is a reminder of the sea breezes I left behind in Fire Island. Portugese artist Johny Surf Art sculpts waves of gypsum (the main ingredient in plaster) on driftwood he finds along the beach. He describes the pieces as “a blend of Surf and Art, feelings and memories,” and that’s how they strike me, too. There’s something so peaceful about them, so pleasing and soothing, I just want to dive in. An avid surfer as well as an artist, Johny clearly has a special relationship with the ocean he loves. And each of his works is completely one-of-a-kind, like the waves that inspire them.

“When I hold a wave, it reminds me that we can only be happy by doing what we love and that’s the only way.”

You can see more of Johny’s work on his website, Facebook, and Instagram.

All images property of Johny Surf Art.