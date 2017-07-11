Les Belles Portes

A few weeks ago, a friend posted this article on Facebook, and I thought it was a fun idea. I know I’ve posted about doors before, but I couldn’t resist exploring them again. The article reminded me how mesmerized I was by the antique doors I saw in Paris, so today’s post is full of beautiful French Art Nouveau doors.

I try to be good about attributing the photos I use, but this is one of those times where it was late and I wasn’t thinking, and I just stole photos willy-nilly from the internet. Sorry, internet. My bad.

