Les Belles Portes

door

Dalbera


A few weeks ago, a friend posted this article on Facebook, and I thought it was a fun idea. I know I’ve posted about doors before, but I couldn’t resist exploring them again. The article reminded me how mesmerized I was by the antique doors I saw in Paris, so today’s post is full of beautiful French Art Nouveau doors.

I try to be good about attributing the photos I use, but this is one of those times where it was late and I wasn’t thinking, and I just stole photos willy-nilly from the internet. Sorry, internet. My bad.

SONY DSC

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

14 thoughts on “Les Belles Portes

  1. ostendnomadography
    July 11, 2017 at 6:57 am

    great collection of doors:)!

  2. dawnkinster
    July 11, 2017 at 7:05 am

    I must be partial to blue. That first one is beautiful…and then I liked all the rest, but especially the ones in blue.

  3. Manja Mexi Movie
    July 11, 2017 at 7:32 am

    As someone who posts doors regularly, I feel it’s a shame you didn’t equip them with photographers. I try to fly below the radar by taking and posting photos that are just shy of repost-worthy. 😀 Hm… but I know! I shall make it my goal to take such great door photos that you’ll be forced to make a post entirely of my doors, hihi.

    This is just for good fun, I love your collection! Also I’m terribly behind your posts. Will come abreast one day, I hope.

  4. jerennazuto
    July 11, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I love the narrow single doors! They are beautiful and haunting and DRAWS ME IN

  5. Ellie
    July 11, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Doors + Art Nouveau = Bliss

