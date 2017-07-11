Les Belles Portes

A few weeks ago, a friend posted this article on Facebook, and I thought it was a fun idea. I know I’ve posted about doors before, but I couldn’t resist exploring them again. The article reminded me how mesmerized I was by the antique doors I saw in Paris, so today’s post is full of beautiful French Art Nouveau doors.
I try to be good about attributing the photos I use, but this is one of those times where it was late and I wasn’t thinking, and I just stole photos willy-nilly from the internet. Sorry, internet. My bad.
July 11, 2017 at 6:57 am
great collection of doors:)!
July 11, 2017 at 7:11 am
Aren’t they fantastic? When Beloved and I were in Paris, we must have looked very strange going from building to building, exclaiming over the doors.
July 11, 2017 at 7:12 am
They really are fantastic! Like heaven:)
July 11, 2017 at 7:05 am
I must be partial to blue. That first one is beautiful…and then I liked all the rest, but especially the ones in blue.
July 11, 2017 at 7:12 am
I am a big blue fan, too. I have often said that if you paint a house blue, I will love it no matter what it looks like!
July 11, 2017 at 7:32 am
As someone who posts doors regularly, I feel it’s a shame you didn’t equip them with photographers. I try to fly below the radar by taking and posting photos that are just shy of repost-worthy. 😀 Hm… but I know! I shall make it my goal to take such great door photos that you’ll be forced to make a post entirely of my doors, hihi.
This is just for good fun, I love your collection! Also I’m terribly behind your posts. Will come abreast one day, I hope.
July 11, 2017 at 7:38 am
Doll, if you have a collection of door (or other) photos you want me to look at, I’d be delighted!
July 11, 2017 at 7:45 am
That I want you to look at! Oh! I’ve been blogging for three years or so, posting doors for the last two years every Thursday. That’s a LOT of them. Here is just a little selection.
https://manjameximovie.wordpress.com/a-page-of-doors/
But your posts are glamorous. I’m not aspiring to be featured by you! That was just a fun thing to say. 😀 Thanks for looking anyway.
July 11, 2017 at 12:21 pm
These are wonderful! I love that you post a door every Thursday. Really cool pics!
July 11, 2017 at 12:26 pm
I’m glad you like them, Donna. 🙂 This is all thanks to Norm Frampton who has been hosting his Thursday Doors challenge for the third year (at least):
https://miscellaneousmusingsofamiddleagedmind.wordpress.com/2017/07/06/thursday-doors-july-6-2017/
July 11, 2017 at 9:26 am
I love the narrow single doors! They are beautiful and haunting and DRAWS ME IN
July 11, 2017 at 12:24 pm
While the big, grand ones are cool, I am also really intrigued by the smaller doors. They always make me thing something magical must be behind them!
July 11, 2017 at 9:43 am
Doors + Art Nouveau = Bliss
July 11, 2017 at 12:25 pm
I 100% agree!
