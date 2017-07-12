The Designer Axe

These are the striking bespoke guitars made by The Painted Player Co. (TPP for short), “produced, relic-ed & finished by hand in the UK by a dedicated team of luthiers and artists.” While all their instruments are fantastic, my hands-down fave is their Yellow Submarine bass. The company’s custom-made Tribute guitars are based on some of the world’s most iconic instruments and players, and they’re all festive and fun. They’re so good, I feel like they could almost inspire me to play again (even though I’m desperately rusty).
Sure, their website is poorly designed (their logo typeface looks like you’re seeing it through one of these), but their wares are nothing short of magnificent. Ed Sheeran is a client, as are many nutty-looking tribute bands and not-quite-famous people, all whom I trust implicitly.
You can check out TPP’s gorgeous guitars on their website, Facebook, and Twitter.
All images property of The Painted Player Co.
July 12, 2017 at 6:16 am
far out, man
July 12, 2017 at 7:11 am
I heard that in George Carlin’s voice!
July 12, 2017 at 7:11 am
of course!
July 12, 2017 at 6:47 am
I love theses – too cute!!! You always come up with fun ones!
July 12, 2017 at 7:12 am
Thank you! I admit I’m kind of in love with this one.
July 12, 2017 at 7:25 am
Oh, this is too much fun!
July 12, 2017 at 8:04 am
I feel like they would be great at distracting people from the fact that my guitar playing sucks!
July 12, 2017 at 12:47 pm
These are very cool guitars! Thanks for sharing.
July 12, 2017 at 1:13 pm
Aren’t they great? Glad you liked them!
July 12, 2017 at 2:24 pm
I am going to share this blog post with my husband and 10 year old, both of whom play guitar and both of whom are massive Beatles fans. They are going to drool over The Beatles themed guitars. We have a crappy old kid’s acoustic guitar sitting around doing nothing beyond being a prop for dress-up. Maybe I should paint it….
