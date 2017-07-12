The Designer Axe

These are the striking bespoke guitars made by The Painted Player Co. (TPP for short), “produced, relic-ed & finished by hand in the UK by a dedicated team of luthiers and artists.” While all their instruments are fantastic, my hands-down fave is their Yellow Submarine bass. The company’s custom-made Tribute guitars are based on some of the world’s most iconic instruments and players, and they’re all festive and fun. They’re so good, I feel like they could almost inspire me to play again (even though I’m desperately rusty).

Sure, their website is poorly designed (their logo typeface looks like you’re seeing it through one of these), but their wares are nothing short of magnificent. Ed Sheeran is a client, as are many nutty-looking tribute bands and not-quite-famous people, all whom I trust implicitly.

You can check out TPP’s gorgeous guitars on their website, Facebook, and Twitter.

All images property of The Painted Player Co.