Etsomnia™ 146: Masquerade

I used to think mice were cute. Used to.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I have always loved masks, though Beloved thinks they are the stuff of nightmares. So my love, look away, because this week, it’s mask-a-palooza! I’m always a little bummed when my search turns up mostly good stuff, but this was one of those times when the lion’s share of what I found was so wonderful. I can’t complain, though. I think costumes is one of the categories where Etsy is truly head and shoulders above the rest.

I really enjoyed my meander through the D.I.Y.s and the why-oh-whys, the unbelievables, and the unacceptables, and even had fun looking at the characters I had to look up. And of course, there was scads of Gaga goodness, too!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Perfect for when you want to look bat shit crazy!

How do you see? Or breathe? Who cares? This thing is fantastic! By the obscenely-talented UniqueNightmares

This is a parrot mask, and not, as I thought, a gladiator losing at dodgeball.

This is way too horrifying for me to want to wear it, but I can still admire the maker’s skill level! By themasker

While technically more prosthetic appliance than mask, I couldn’t keep this beauty to myself! By BFXCreatives

In case you were wondering what happened to these kids

The winning entry from RuPaul’s Steampunk Drag Race! (I presume.) By OcultoMasks

Assuming she just told a lie.

This is why I don’t own a gun. If this thing rang my bell on Halloween, I’d shoot first and ask questions later.

Terrifying and beautiful describes so many of the things I love. By NiKiNGA

Though this is described as a dragon, I’m guessing Daenerys Targaryen isn’t coming to claim it anytime soon.

Is fish fetishist a thing? Never mind. Don’t tell me.

Unbelievable! This is so gorgeous, it makes me want to do a dragon Mermaid Parade float! By MirirArtSteampunk

Sing it with me! If you’re happy and you know it, don’t wear this!

When I think of masks, I imagine something like this gorgeous leather piece by TomBanwell. Beloved images this.

This is listed as a wedding mask. Who or what is she marrying?

8 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 146: Masquerade

  1. houstonphotojourney
    July 13, 2017 at 6:35 am

    Ha! Love your commentary!!! Wow – I want to see who is wearing the wedding mask?!?!

  2. Karen
    July 13, 2017 at 7:26 am

    How very ……………………………………………………………………….. interesting.

  3. memadtwo
    July 13, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Ah, how I love your Etsomnia posts. This one really delivers, as usual. N.

  4. Ellie
    July 13, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I have a love/hate thing with masks – when they are gorgeous, so wonderful, but those horror ones….. And thanks for explaining that that top one is a mouse – I thought it was a felted gas mask.

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 13, 2017 at 11:44 am

    I am with Beloved in that I am not generally a fan of masks. It probably has a connection to my phobia of clowns and mimes. However, I love a lot of these pieces that only partially cover the face. The dragon scale pieces are amazing.

