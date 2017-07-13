Etsomnia™ 146: Masquerade

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I have always loved masks, though Beloved thinks they are the stuff of nightmares. So my love, look away, because this week, it’s mask-a-palooza! I’m always a little bummed when my search turns up mostly good stuff, but this was one of those times when the lion’s share of what I found was so wonderful. I can’t complain, though. I think costumes is one of the categories where Etsy is truly head and shoulders above the rest.

I really enjoyed my meander through the D.I.Y.s and the why-oh-whys, the unbelievables, and the unacceptables, and even had fun looking at the characters I had to look up. And of course, there was scads of Gaga goodness, too!

