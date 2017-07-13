Etsomnia™ 146: Masquerade

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I have always loved masks, though Beloved thinks they are the stuff of nightmares. So my love, look away, because this week, it’s mask-a-palooza! I’m always a little bummed when my search turns up mostly good stuff, but this was one of those times when the lion’s share of what I found was so wonderful. I can’t complain, though. I think costumes is one of the categories where Etsy is truly head and shoulders above the rest.
July 13, 2017 at 6:35 am
Ha! Love your commentary!!! Wow – I want to see who is wearing the wedding mask?!?!
July 13, 2017 at 7:08 am
Terrifying, right? Like a scene from a horror movie.
July 13, 2017 at 7:29 am
Yes!!! I’m thinking wedding might get called off 🙂 !
July 13, 2017 at 8:18 am
Here’s hoping!
July 13, 2017 at 7:26 am
How very ……………………………………………………………………….. interesting.
July 13, 2017 at 8:59 am
Ah, how I love your Etsomnia posts. This one really delivers, as usual. N.
July 13, 2017 at 9:56 am
I have a love/hate thing with masks – when they are gorgeous, so wonderful, but those horror ones….. And thanks for explaining that that top one is a mouse – I thought it was a felted gas mask.
July 13, 2017 at 11:44 am
I am with Beloved in that I am not generally a fan of masks. It probably has a connection to my phobia of clowns and mimes. However, I love a lot of these pieces that only partially cover the face. The dragon scale pieces are amazing.
