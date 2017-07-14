A Little Bit Rock ‘n’ Roll

Sometimes, my dears, the day’s beautiful thing is something so tragic, so hilariously terrible, I can’t resist. This made Beloved and me laugh. Hard. Hope you are similarly entertained. And if you’re not into cheese, you should stop it after the song, because the dialogue, if you can call it that, is inane to the point of idiocy.
How on earth did this pass for entertainment? Of course, this was also the age of “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour,” “The Gong Show,” and “The Brady Bunch Hour,” so I guess maybe we just had a high tolerance for terrible variety shows.
Anyway, here are the intrepid Donnie & Marie Osmond, butchering a wonderful song by Steely Dan.
And here, because I adore you all, is the antidote.
July 14, 2017 at 7:35 am
Yes, if only Steely Dan had those cool dance moves, they might have made it big. Bahahaha!!
July 14, 2017 at 8:18 am
You’re funny!
July 14, 2017 at 7:40 am
Taking me waaaaaay back.
July 14, 2017 at 8:19 am
It was a simpler time…
July 14, 2017 at 9:02 am
OMG – this is a riot!!!
July 14, 2017 at 9:31 am
Isn’t it just the best/worst?
July 14, 2017 at 9:57 am
Totally!! And brought back memories or Donnie Osmond vs. Bobby Sherman and such! ha!
July 14, 2017 at 11:07 am
I was so damned proud of my Bobby Sherman lunchbox!
July 14, 2017 at 11:12 am
Lmao! I totally preferred him over David Cassidy😂
July 14, 2017 at 9:06 am
Please, Donna, burn that link and let us never speak of this again.
July 14, 2017 at 9:32 am
I make no promises…
July 14, 2017 at 9:41 am
Good heavens, I don’t even know what to call the Osmond’s version; maybe sanatized Steely, vanilla Steely, or sugared Steely? Whoever re-stylized that song for the Osmond’s should have been suspended from their job for a week. I have to agree with Ellie, BURN that link! 😀
July 14, 2017 at 11:06 am
Steel-free Dan
July 14, 2017 at 11:07 am
HA! Absolutely Steel-free!
July 14, 2017 at 11:57 am
Oh my goodness but that was painful to watch. It was so twee and saccharine and the rictus grins and groaning jokes just added to the awkward, cringy feeling. Judder. I never saw the Osmond show, just knew their music, so this was my first exposure to that particular horror.
July 14, 2017 at 2:33 pm
Sorry/not sorry. You know how it goes. If I suffer, you suffer…
July 14, 2017 at 2:33 pm
Was Scottish family tv any better?
July 14, 2017 at 12:06 pm
That was a Musak version for sure! Which is surprising–I thought it took longer (especially back then) between an original version and a Musak cover. There surely can’t be that much time between these two!
July 14, 2017 at 2:35 pm
Donny and Marie hit that stuff as soon as they could get the rights. It was a travesty, even then.
July 14, 2017 at 2:09 pm
Yes As cheesy as that was. I’m old enough t o remember that performance. I have to laugh.
July 14, 2017 at 2:35 pm
It was cringingly funny!
July 14, 2017 at 2:12 pm
Either way both shows had corny hosts. One of them in trouble these days.
July 14, 2017 at 2:36 pm
Who is in trouble?
