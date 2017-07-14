A Little Bit Rock ‘n’ Roll

Sometimes, my dears, the day’s beautiful thing is something so tragic, so hilariously terrible, I can’t resist. This made Beloved and me laugh. Hard. Hope you are similarly entertained. And if you’re not into cheese, you should stop it after the song, because the dialogue, if you can call it that, is inane to the point of idiocy.

How on earth did this pass for entertainment? Of course, this was also the age of “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour,” “The Gong Show,” and “The Brady Bunch Hour,” so I guess maybe we just had a high tolerance for terrible variety shows.

Anyway, here are the intrepid Donnie & Marie Osmond, butchering a wonderful song by Steely Dan.

And here, because I adore you all, is the antidote.