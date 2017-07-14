My OBT

A Little Bit Rock ‘n’ Roll

20th Century Masters – The Millennium Collection: The Best of Donny & Marie Osmond

Sometimes, my dears, the day’s beautiful thing is something so tragic, so hilariously terrible, I can’t resist. This made Beloved and me laugh. Hard. Hope you are similarly entertained. And if you’re not into cheese, you should stop it after the song, because the dialogue, if you can call it that, is inane to the point of idiocy.

How on earth did this pass for entertainment? Of course, this was also the age of “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour,” “The Gong Show,” and “The Brady Bunch Hour,” so I guess maybe we just had a high tolerance for terrible variety shows.

Anyway, here are the intrepid Donnie & Marie Osmond, butchering a wonderful song by Steely Dan.

And here, because I adore you all, is the antidote.

  1. loisajay
    July 14, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Yes, if only Steely Dan had those cool dance moves, they might have made it big. Bahahaha!!

  2. dawnkinster
    July 14, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Taking me waaaaaay back.

  4. Ellie
    July 14, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Please, Donna, burn that link and let us never speak of this again.

  5. Violet
    July 14, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Good heavens, I don’t even know what to call the Osmond’s version; maybe sanatized Steely, vanilla Steely, or sugared Steely? Whoever re-stylized that song for the Osmond’s should have been suspended from their job for a week. I have to agree with Ellie, BURN that link! 😀

  6. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 14, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Oh my goodness but that was painful to watch. It was so twee and saccharine and the rictus grins and groaning jokes just added to the awkward, cringy feeling. Judder. I never saw the Osmond show, just knew their music, so this was my first exposure to that particular horror.

  7. Raylene
    July 14, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    That was a Musak version for sure! Which is surprising–I thought it took longer (especially back then) between an original version and a Musak cover. There surely can’t be that much time between these two!

  8. digitalunitysite
    July 14, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Yes As cheesy as that was. I’m old enough t o remember that performance. I have to laugh.

  9. digitalunitysite
    July 14, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Either way both shows had corny hosts. One of them in trouble these days.

