Queen of the Shitty Robots*

(Her words, not mine.)

Today, I want to show you the hilariously inept robots created by Swedish humorist/inventor/YouTuber Simone Giertz. She has made a name for herself building robots no one needs, like an alarm clock that slaps you awake (and pulls out some of your hair) or a repurposed Dremel that wipes your butt for you. Sort of. Her slapstick automatons are really fun to watch, though I don’t think they’ll be available in Sharper Image any time soon. Potentially even more fun than her inept robots, though, is Giertz herself. She loves to curse, she laughs at her own jokes, and I find her thoroughly likable.

“My name is Simone. I build shitty robots and hang out on the internet for a living and have gotten into a lot of trouble because I say the S-word, the F-word, the D-word, the P-word, the W-word, the K-word, the B-word and let’s not forget the T-word.”

And in addition to her typical foul-mouthed offerings, she has collaborated with GoldieBlox to produce a few kid-friendly versions of her videos so the young and impressionable can enjoy her crazy creations without learning any new vocabulary words!

Giertz also really wants to go to space. What could go wrong?

You can follow the hilarious Giertz pretty much everywhere: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, You can also buy Giertz merch on her website and support her on Patreon.