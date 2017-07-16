My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Bottle Boys

by 5 Comments

bottle.jpg

With a sound that sometimes resembles Peruvian Pan flutes, sometimes calliopes, with touches of eighties synthesizers, the YouTube sensation known as the Bottle Boys play surprisingly beautiful music on – brace yourself – beer bottles. I know, but there it is.

Time magazine called their sound “Señor-Frogs-beachside-happy-hour,” but whatever it is, it’s fun as hell! The Denmark-based group is super entertaining to watch, but don’t try this at home!

“The multitasking was quite challenging in the beginning. But we don’t play bottles because it is easy, but because it is hard!”

The group first met at a boring college party at the University of Copenhagen. They discovered a mutual love for music, but had no instruments with them. So they started making music on the only thing available – beer bottles. How’s that for a meet cute?

Some of their covers are sillier than others, but they’re all a treat.

You can keep up with the Bottle Boys on their websiteFacebookTwitter and Instagram.

This collaboration they did with the Danish String Quartet blew my mind!

This one made me laugh.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Bottle Boys

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    July 16, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Each one is better than the one before it. But, I love all of them. Hope they make it big time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Karen
    July 16, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Loved the one with the string quartet!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Sheila Morris
    July 16, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Wow. Piano players have it too easy.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s