With a sound that sometimes resembles Peruvian Pan flutes, sometimes calliopes, with touches of eighties synthesizers, the YouTube sensation known as the Bottle Boys play surprisingly beautiful music on – brace yourself – beer bottles. I know, but there it is.

Time magazine called their sound “Señor-Frogs-beachside-happy-hour,” but whatever it is, it’s fun as hell! The Denmark-based group is super entertaining to watch, but don’t try this at home!

“The multitasking was quite challenging in the beginning. But we don’t play bottles because it is easy, but because it is hard!”

The group first met at a boring college party at the University of Copenhagen. They discovered a mutual love for music, but had no instruments with them. So they started making music on the only thing available – beer bottles. How’s that for a meet cute?

Some of their covers are sillier than others, but they’re all a treat.

You can keep up with the Bottle Boys on their website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This collaboration they did with the Danish String Quartet blew my mind!

This one made me laugh.