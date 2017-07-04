Coffee Culture

Happy Fourth of July, everyone!
As you by now no doubt have guessed, I’m a bit obsessed with interior design (among other things). When designing my own space, I have always made sure that my coffee table is unusual and interesting. Functional, certainly, but also distinctive, and maybe a bit unpredictable. Sure, I can admire the things I see in chain stores, but I want something no one else has. So today, I thought it would be fun to find some great examples of super-creative coffee tables for you. Most of them are pretty over-the-top, but still worth a look! Hope you enjoy looking at them as much as I enjoyed looking for them!
Somewhere in the world is a man cave in need of this table! By 214Graffiti
I couldn’t live with it, but I nonetheless completely love it! Karl Pilkington coffee table by BohemianWorkbench
Beautiful rainbow-hued strung fiber coffee table by Maurie Novak
Beautiful industrial coffee table featuring a real vintage guitar! By GrainedMetals
Not a cat person? Don’t worry. I found a small dog bed coffee table, too! By Fabbricabois
We’d never get our nieces to leave if we had this functional ping pong coffee table! By Huzi
Striking table made of resin with embedded natural tree branches by mth woodworks
Need a place to store your vintage vinyl? Search no more! Custom-made record-storage coffee table by Killscrow
I’ve seen these glorious recycled car hood coffee tables in person, and they’re even more astounding! By Weld House
Thinking about how people get into foosball, I wouldn’t recommend drinks on this table unless they’re in a sippy cup! By Teckell
Another brilliant design by Duffy London. Need to keep this one away from the kiddies…
As much as I love a wood coffee table, it has to be really exceptional for me consider purchasing it. This is one such exception. By YuliFurnitures
Though it would definitely need a glass top to keep drinks from falling over, I’m crazy about this antique door coffee table. By Maurice’s Furniture
