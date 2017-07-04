Coffee Culture

Happy Fourth of July, everyone!

As you by now no doubt have guessed, I’m a bit obsessed with interior design (among other things). When designing my own space, I have always made sure that my coffee table is unusual and interesting. Functional, certainly, but also distinctive, and maybe a bit unpredictable. Sure, I can admire the things I see in chain stores, but I want something no one else has. So today, I thought it would be fun to find some great examples of super-creative coffee tables for you. Most of them are pretty over-the-top, but still worth a look! Hope you enjoy looking at them as much as I enjoyed looking for them!