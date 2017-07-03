Bold Strokes

Today, I’m pleased to bring you the striking brush-stroke cakes by Moscow-based bakery Kalabasa. Using a combination of icing and chocolate, they make traditional cakes into real works on modern art. Once applied to the cakes, the brush-strokes are then airbrushed with edible colored pigments, with truly lovely results!

You can check out all of Kalabasa Bakery’s striking cakes on their Instagram.

All images property of Kalabasa.