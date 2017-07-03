Bold Strokes

My OBT

Kalabasa

Today, I’m pleased to bring you the striking brush-stroke cakes by Moscow-based bakery Kalabasa. Using a combination of icing and chocolate, they make traditional cakes into real works on modern art. Once applied to the cakes, the brush-strokes are then airbrushed with edible colored pigments, with truly lovely results!

You can check out all of Kalabasa Bakery’s striking cakes on their Instagram.

All images property of Kalabasa.

  1. roberta m
    July 3, 2017 at 6:05 am

    Wonderful! I now know what my paintings would look like as a cake! Would love to taste one. 😀

  2. jerennazuto
    July 3, 2017 at 6:20 am

    It’s unique and beautiful!

  3. janhaltn
    July 3, 2017 at 6:24 am

    They are beautiful. but the cupcakes would not last very long in my house.

  5. StellaKate Blue
    July 3, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Those “brush strokes” are amazing!

