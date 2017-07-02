My OBT

Dust and Memories

Today, we’re exploring the moody, sexy, mysterious photos by self-taughtToulouse photographer Emmanuel Tecles. Inspired by the style of Tim Burton movies (as am I), Tecles travels around Europe exploring abandoned places that remind him of Burton’s signature moody decrepitude.

Every time I see photos like these, it makes me long for the time and money to wander the European countryside looking for ruins. Maybe someday…

You can see more of Tecles’ intriguing work on his website TEKPROD PhotographsFacebook, and Instagram.

 All photos property of Emmanuel Tecles.

3 thoughts on “Dust and Memories

  1. Lise
    July 2, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Wow, stunning pictures!

  2. A Quiver of Quotes
    July 2, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Another fascinating and inspiring post (I feel like I’m repeating myself …). Thanks for the selection!

