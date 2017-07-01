Back to the Classics

While wandering through the wilds of Etsy (as I do), my eye was caught by the beautiful, traditional-looking stationery made by the aptly-named Classic Stationers. The shop offers a wonderful selection of exquisite business cards, wedding invitations, greeting cards and stationery made by letterpress, embossing, engraving, foil stamping or offset printing. They immediately reminded me of my mother who was never without her own beautifully-made personalized note cards. I can still remember the feel of her thick, creamy cardstock. Looking at these, I think Mom would thoroughly approve!
This was the first of their items to catch my eye, and I immediately wanted to see it in person. I often know I’m onto the right artist or maker by how much I want to touch the works they produce, and Classic Stationers has me itching to get my hands on many of their lovely items!
You can find more information about their process and more pictures of their beautiful work on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.
All images property of Classic Stationers, used with permission.
July 1, 2017 at 5:27 am
I love all of them. They also remind me of my grandmother who had her special note cards to send to somebody that she felt was special. I would enjoy seeing them in a small frame on the wall they are just that beautiful.
July 1, 2017 at 8:39 am
I feel the same! It’s nice to know this is a tradition that hasn’t been lost.
July 1, 2017 at 9:04 am
I would, too!
July 1, 2017 at 5:58 am
Such beautiful cards, Donna. I want to touch them also. ❤
July 1, 2017 at 10:23 am
My mother alway said good stationary invites handling. She’s right!
July 1, 2017 at 7:16 am
These are beautiful. And, of course, i love the animal ones.
July 1, 2017 at 3:29 pm
As do I!
July 1, 2017 at 7:59 am
Gorgeous! They look so tactile. I love whales so I’m particularly drawn to the one that you first spotted.
July 1, 2017 at 3:31 pm
Beautiful, aren’t they? I kind of knew you’d love them.
