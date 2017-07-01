My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Back to the Classics

by 9 Comments

card 0

Classic Stationers

While wandering through the wilds of Etsy (as I do), my eye was caught by the beautiful, traditional-looking stationery made by the aptly-named Classic Stationers. The shop offers a wonderful selection of exquisite business cards, wedding invitations, greeting cards and stationery made by letterpress, embossing, engraving, foil stamping or offset printing. They immediately reminded me of my mother who was never without her own beautifully-made personalized note cards. I can still remember the feel of her thick, creamy cardstock. Looking at these, I think Mom would thoroughly approve!

This was the first of their items to catch my eye, and I immediately wanted to see it in person. I often know I’m onto the right artist or maker by how much I want to touch the works they produce, and Classic Stationers has me itching to get my hands on many of their lovely items!

You can find more information about their process and more pictures of their beautiful work on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.

All images property of Classic Stationers, used with permission.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Back to the Classics

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    July 1, 2017 at 5:27 am

    I love all of them. They also remind me of my grandmother who had her special note cards to send to somebody that she felt was special. I would enjoy seeing them in a small frame on the wall they are just that beautiful.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Olga
    July 1, 2017 at 5:58 am

    Such beautiful cards, Donna. I want to touch them also. ❤

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Karen
    July 1, 2017 at 7:16 am

    These are beautiful. And, of course, i love the animal ones.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 1, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Gorgeous! They look so tactile. I love whales so I'm particularly drawn to the one that you first spotted.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

