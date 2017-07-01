Back to the Classics

While wandering through the wilds of Etsy (as I do), my eye was caught by the beautiful, traditional-looking stationery made by the aptly-named Classic Stationers. The shop offers a wonderful selection of exquisite business cards, wedding invitations, greeting cards and stationery made by letterpress, embossing, engraving, foil stamping or offset printing. They immediately reminded me of my mother who was never without her own beautifully-made personalized note cards. I can still remember the feel of her thick, creamy cardstock. Looking at these, I think Mom would thoroughly approve!

This was the first of their items to catch my eye, and I immediately wanted to see it in person. I often know I’m onto the right artist or maker by how much I want to touch the works they produce, and Classic Stationers has me itching to get my hands on many of their lovely items!

You can find more information about their process and more pictures of their beautiful work on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.

All images property of Classic Stationers, used with permission.