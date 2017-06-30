My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Sorry/Not Sorry (This is a Test)

by 2 Comments

friday

Since my connection between WordPress and Facebook decided to crap out right before I go on vacation in a place with no wifi, I need to publish a test.

Therefore, here’s your Friday-before-vacation earworm.

Have a good day!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Sorry/Not Sorry (This is a Test)

  1. Raylene
    June 30, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Well, your test worked! (And no, I did NOT play the video all the way through–just enough to make sure it actually played correctly.) And hey, if your internet, etc. is defunct while you’re out on vacation, don’t worry. We’ll still be here when you come back!

    • Donna from MyOBT
      June 30, 2017 at 12:27 pm

      You’re very kind! Actually, I did what I always do for vacations, and scheduled posts for all the days I’ll be away. On my first vacation after I started the blog, I didn’t do that, and I nearly wasn’t able to post. Since I’ve been posting every day since February of 2014 and haven’t missed a day yet, I now leave nothing to chance. Don’t want to break my record!

