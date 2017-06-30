My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Endangered Paper

by 12 Comments

cabral

Patrick Cabral/Darkgravity

Happy Friday! Beloved and I are heading out to Fire Island to spend the holiday week with our besties. Therefore, posts for the next week will be brief, but I promise you they’ll still be beautiful! Also, Etsomnia will be taking the week off, but I think you’re going to enjoy its return the following week. Have a happy Fourth, everyone!

Today, for your consideration, I bring you the phenomenally-detailed endangered animal paper cuts by Patrick Cabral, a.k.a. Darkgravity. And 50% of all sales of these meticulously-created beauties go to the World Wide Fund for Nature to help preserve endangered species in Cabral’s native Philippines!

Check out more of Cabral’s wonderful work on his website , Facebook, and Instagram.

All images property of Patrick Cabral/Darkgravity.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

12 thoughts on “Endangered Paper

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    June 30, 2017 at 6:51 am

    Amazing and beautiful. Some of these artist are just blessed. Give me the same paper and the best I could do it make a paper airplane.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    June 30, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Happy Fourth, Donna!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. jerennazuto
    June 30, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I can’t even believe that’s paper. Amazing!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. kroksg
    June 30, 2017 at 8:25 am

    These are beautiful, thank you for posting!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 30, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Wow! These are the type of things I look at and think, “How is that even possible?” I’m especially smitten with the rhino.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s