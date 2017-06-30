Endangered Paper

Happy Friday! Beloved and I are heading out to Fire Island to spend the holiday week with our besties. Therefore, posts for the next week will be brief, but I promise you they’ll still be beautiful! Also, Etsomnia will be taking the week off, but I think you’re going to enjoy its return the following week. Have a happy Fourth, everyone!

Today, for your consideration, I bring you the phenomenally-detailed endangered animal paper cuts by Patrick Cabral, a.k.a. Darkgravity. And 50% of all sales of these meticulously-created beauties go to the World Wide Fund for Nature to help preserve endangered species in Cabral’s native Philippines!

Check out more of Cabral’s wonderful work on his website , Facebook, and Instagram.

All images property of Patrick Cabral/Darkgravity.