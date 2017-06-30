Endangered Paper

Happy Friday! Beloved and I are heading out to Fire Island to spend the holiday week with our besties. Therefore, posts for the next week will be brief, but I promise you they’ll still be beautiful! Also, Etsomnia will be taking the week off, but I think you’re going to enjoy its return the following week. Have a happy Fourth, everyone!
Today, for your consideration, I bring you the phenomenally-detailed endangered animal paper cuts by Patrick Cabral, a.k.a. Darkgravity. And 50% of all sales of these meticulously-created beauties go to the World Wide Fund for Nature to help preserve endangered species in Cabral’s native Philippines!
Check out more of Cabral’s wonderful work on his website , Facebook, and Instagram.
All images property of Patrick Cabral/Darkgravity.
June 30, 2017 at 6:51 am
Amazing and beautiful. Some of these artist are just blessed. Give me the same paper and the best I could do it make a paper airplane.
June 30, 2017 at 7:08 am
You’ve got me beat! My paper airplanes always seem to have the flying power of the Spruce Goose!
June 30, 2017 at 7:17 am
Happy Fourth, Donna!
June 30, 2017 at 8:16 am
Thanks, love! You, too!
June 30, 2017 at 7:50 am
I can’t even believe that’s paper. Amazing!
June 30, 2017 at 8:16 am
Aren’t they gorgeous? So detailed!
June 30, 2017 at 8:30 am
Detailed beyond imaginative. The artistic take on some of them is really breathtaking!
June 30, 2017 at 9:02 am
I love how he uses layers to create visual depth.
June 30, 2017 at 8:25 am
These are beautiful, thank you for posting!
June 30, 2017 at 9:02 am
I’m very happy you like them!
June 30, 2017 at 1:14 pm
Wow! These are the type of things I look at and think, “How is that even possible?” I’m especially smitten with the rhino.
June 30, 2017 at 1:18 pm
Isn’t that one amazing? I think the elephant is my fave, but the rhino is definitely a close second.
