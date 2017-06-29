My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 145: Jorts

by 8 Comments

From the Summer 2017 Flint, Michigan, tap water collection.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Remember when denim shorts didn’t have a weird made-up name? I used to love them when we called them cutoffs or Daisy Dukes, but for some reason, calling them ‘jorts’ took all the joy out of them for me. Whatever you call them, though, Etsy has thousands of versions of jean shorts. They range from beautiful to confusing to crazy to ugly to unnecessarily prissy to gratuitously slutty to just plain rude. But love ’em or hate ’em, it’s jort season, y’all!

If I saw someone wearing these, I would wait until they fell asleep so I could tie their pant legs together. I’m only human.

Another pair of shorts ruined. That was the last time she was letting Swamp Thing get to third base!

You’ve got to love Etsy. For just $200,  you can look like you fell asleep and your kids drew on you.

They’re missing something. What could it be? I know: used Qtips!

Sometimes, acid wash just works! By GibsonGirlVintage

Perfect for when your chair is too comfortable. (I do actually think they’re really cute, but sitting is going to smart!)

Fire sale! Everything must go!

Nothing says badass like skulls. And gingham.

Remember these from the 90s (and the 60s)? So flattering! Why did we ever stop wearing them? By ShopTwilled

The point of the dangly bits at the seams eludes me, but if I had legs like that, I’d probably wear them anyway.

I get the Teen Wolf reference, but still NO!

Adulting tip: Avoid clothing that makes you look like you still collect stickers.

Ridiculous. If your  money falls out of these things, your pimp’s going to be pissed. These seem much more practical.

Finally! Beautifully painted shorts! By Voneenz

Etsy, where doilies go to die.

At least it all kind of goes together…

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Crime scene pants are never going to catch on.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 145: Jorts

Leave a comment

  2. 3C Style
    June 29, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Your comments are cracking me up. I needed a great laugh!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Ellie
    June 29, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I have studiously avoided anything associated with the word “jort” because it seemed like it would reference fashion tragedy (see: jeggings). You have confirmed my worst fears.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. memadtwo
    June 29, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Jort–never heard that one. That pair with the fringes, though, I’d actually consider wearing. Great post as usual. N.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

