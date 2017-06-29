Etsomnia™ 145: Jorts

From the Summer 2017 Flint, Michigan, tap water collection.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Remember when denim shorts didn’t have a weird made-up name? I used to love them when we called them
or cutoffs , but for some reason, calling them ‘jorts’ took all the joy out of them for me. Whatever you call them, though, Etsy has thousands of versions of jean shorts. They range from Daisy Dukes to beautiful to confusing to crazy to ugly to unnecessarily prissy to gratuitously slutty . But love ’em or hate ’em, it’s jort season, y’all! just plain rude
If I saw someone wearing these, I would wait until they fell asleep so I could tie their pant legs together. I’m only human.
Another pair of shorts ruined. That was the last time she was letting
get to third base! Swamp Thing
You’ve got to love Etsy. For just $200, you can look like you fell asleep and your kids drew on you.
They’re missing something. What could it be? I know: used Qtips!
Perfect for when your chair is too comfortable. (I do actually think they’re really cute, but sitting is going to smart!)
Fire sale! Everything must go!
Nothing says badass like skulls. And gingham.
Remember these from the 90s (and the 60s)? So flattering! Why did we ever stop wearing them? By
ShopTwilled
The point of the dangly bits at the seams eludes me, but if I had legs like that, I’d probably wear them anyway.
I get the Teen Wolf reference, but still NO!
Adulting tip: Avoid clothing that makes you look like you still collect stickers.
Ridiculous. If your money falls out of these things, your pimp’s going to be pissed.
seem much more practical. These
Finally! Beautifully painted shorts! By
Voneenz
Etsy, where doilies go to die.
At least it all kind of goes together…
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Crime scene pants are never going to catch on.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
You are are so funny!
Thank you!
Your comments are cracking me up. I needed a great laugh!
Oh, good!
I have studiously avoided anything associated with the word "jort" because it seemed like it would reference fashion tragedy (see: jeggings). You have confirmed my worst fears.
Yes! Jeggings is another one! You get it.
Jort–never heard that one. That pair with the fringes, though, I'd actually consider wearing. Great post as usual. N.
Thank you! I'm assuming you don't mean the ankle-length fringes. Those look like they'd belong to someone who's been a zombie for too long.
