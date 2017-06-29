Etsomnia™ 145: Jorts

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Remember when denim shorts didn’t have a weird made-up name? I used to love them when we called them cutoffs or Daisy Dukes, but for some reason, calling them ‘jorts’ took all the joy out of them for me. Whatever you call them, though, Etsy has thousands of versions of jean shorts. They range from beautiful to confusing to crazy to ugly to unnecessarily prissy to gratuitously slutty to just plain rude. But love ’em or hate ’em, it’s jort season, y’all!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!