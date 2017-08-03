My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Fishnet 2.0

by

Lirika Matoshi

We’re travelling this week, so Etsomnia™ is taking the day off. Instead, I am bringing you something really beautiful.

These are the charming, surprising, handmade tights and accessories by fellow New Yorker Lirika Matoshi. Her embellished fishnet tights are particularly amazing. You’d have to be super careful putting them on and wearing them, but with the right outfit, they would be bangin’!

Matoshi’s work has been discovered in a big way by the New York fashion world, and for good reason. Her tights have been featured in Elle, New York Magazine, and Metropolitan Magazine, to name a few. I’m thrilled that her work is bringing her such success!

You can follow Matoshi on Instagram and buy her gorgeous tights and accessories in her Etsy shop.

All images property of Lirika Matoshi, used with permission.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Fishnet 2.0

Leave a comment

  1. houstonphotojourney
    August 3, 2017 at 6:28 am

    I almost want to but a pair and wear to work just to see my bosses face! (Probably not ideal for an overweight 52 year old😂) but I can see my eldest niece pulling them off and looking cute!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    August 3, 2017 at 7:17 am

    I think they are beautiful. If my granddaughter was not such a farm girl, I would be tempted to buy her a pair. I haven’t seen her legs in years.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Ellie P.
    August 3, 2017 at 9:25 am

    OMG how super-gorgeous!! I would have *definitely* bought a couple of pairs, back in the 60s! 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. roberta m
    August 3, 2017 at 11:12 am

    So very cool. Thanks for bringing to our attention!

    Like

    Reply
  5. saywhatumean2say
    August 3, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Breathtaking when worn, my question is how do you don these babies and get them straight?
    ~~dru~~

    Like

    Reply

