Fishnet 2.0

We’re travelling this week, so Etsomnia™ is taking the day off. Instead, I am bringing you something really beautiful.
These are the charming, surprising, handmade tights and accessories by fellow New Yorker Lirika Matoshi. Her embellished fishnet tights are particularly amazing. You’d have to be super careful putting them on and wearing them, but with the right outfit, they would be bangin’!
Matoshi’s work has been discovered in a big way by the New York fashion world, and for good reason. Her tights have been featured in Elle, New York Magazine, and Metropolitan Magazine, to name a few. I’m thrilled that her work is bringing her such success!
You can follow Matoshi on Instagram and buy her gorgeous tights and accessories in her Etsy shop.
All images property of Lirika Matoshi, used with permission.
Wearing my tights with a @teutamatoshiduriqi dress! ✔️ A post shared by Lirika Matoshi (@lirika.matoshi) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:24pm PST
I almost want to but a pair and wear to work just to see my bosses face! (Probably not ideal for an overweight 52 year old😂) but I can see my eldest niece pulling them off and looking cute!
I check those same boxes. Realized I was too squishy for fishnets years ago, but I’ll bet my daughters would rock them!
Right?!? Super cute for younger girls!
I think they are beautiful. If my granddaughter was not such a farm girl, I would be tempted to buy her a pair. I haven’t seen her legs in years.
They’d be a little lumpy under dungarees…
OMG how super-gorgeous!! I would have *definitely* bought a couple of pairs, back in the 60s! 😀
They really are so lovely and different!
So very cool. Thanks for bringing to our attention!
Breathtaking when worn, my question is how do you don these babies and get them straight?
~~dru~~
