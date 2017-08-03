Fishnet 2.0

We’re travelling this week, so Etsomnia™ is taking the day off. Instead, I am bringing you something really beautiful.

These are the charming, surprising, handmade tights and accessories by fellow New Yorker Lirika Matoshi. Her embellished fishnet tights are particularly amazing. You’d have to be super careful putting them on and wearing them, but with the right outfit, they would be bangin’!

Matoshi’s work has been discovered in a big way by the New York fashion world, and for good reason. Her tights have been featured in Elle, New York Magazine, and Metropolitan Magazine, to name a few. I’m thrilled that her work is bringing her such success!

You can follow Matoshi on Instagram and buy her gorgeous tights and accessories in her Etsy shop.

All images property of Lirika Matoshi, used with permission.

Wearing my tights with a @teutamatoshiduriqi dress! ✔️
A post shared by Lirika Matoshi (@lirika.matoshi) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:24pm PST