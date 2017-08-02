My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Worst Stock

by Leave a comment

dark 0

@darkstockphotos

In 2015, I posted about the Tumblr called It’s Like They Know Us, which took bizarre, family-oriented stock photos and added hilarious comments. Today’s subject is similar, but with much less family-friendly content. This is the wonderful world of @darkstockphotos by Andy Kelly, and though it’s missing the commentary, this lineup of atrocious, appalling, hilariously uncomfortable stock photos speaks for itself.

PARENTAL WARNING: When they say Dark Stock Photos, they’re not kidding. Many of the photos deal with topics like fetishes and murder and substance abuse and suicide. Not kid friendly, this one.

 

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s