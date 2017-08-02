The Worst Stock

In 2015, I posted about the Tumblr called It’s Like They Know Us, which took bizarre, family-oriented stock photos and added hilarious comments. Today’s subject is similar, but with much less family-friendly content. This is the wonderful world of @darkstockphotos by Andy Kelly, and though it’s missing the commentary, this lineup of atrocious, appalling, hilariously uncomfortable stock photos speaks for itself.

PARENTAL WARNING: When they say Dark Stock Photos, they’re not kidding. Many of the photos deal with topics like fetishes and murder and substance abuse and suicide. Not kid friendly, this one.