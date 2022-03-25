Repost: The Littlest Greenhouse

My OBT

11/17/18: Located in beautiful Hunterdon County, New Jersey, makers Karen and Geoff Caldwell make some of the most desirable glass pieces I’ve ever seen. I previously shared some of Sunflower Glass Studio‘s stained, painted, beveled, and fused glass panels, but today I wanted to share with you their darling glass miniatures which include tabletop greenhouses, garden structures, and tiny outdoor furniture.

Their wee structures are amazingly elegant, and feature some truly inspired traditional Victorian details. Brass finials, beveled glass panels, hand-crafted glass lawn furniture, even tiny dried flowers grace these unspeakably lovely sculptures. I’m going to try, but I’m not sure I’ll be able to resist the lure of Sunflower Glass’s highly-desirable (and reasonably affordable) greenhouses.

You can see more of their beautiful glass creations on their website and you can follow them on Facebook.

  janhaltn
    March 25, 2022 at 6:22 am

    I wish some of the plants looked more realistic but the Greenhouses all look super. It doesn't give the size, except they are miniatures. I could find a place for one of them, but can't afford them Hal

  ChrisLomaka
    March 25, 2022 at 9:21 am

    those are quite charming. not quite so charming, but not quite so expensive is this one we got for some of our plants: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B088T666PS/

