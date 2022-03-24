My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 339: Feeling Springy

by 5 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I realize it’s been a while since I posted an edition of Etsomnia™. I’m sorry, my dears. It’s been a rough month, and I just wasn’t feeling the funny. I decided I have moped around enough, and I’m going to try to get back on the horse. Today, I was inspired by the beginning of spring, so it’s spring fashion week!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Oh, how lovely! By VogueByNekar
They call it upcycled, but is there such a thing as downcycled?
This makes me miss my waist! By MrWaterNewYork
Don’t get me wrong. I am excited about spring. Just not 65-multi-colored-googly-eyes-headdress excited.
While it’s not my colors, I do love a retro-inspired floral! By MindGone
Well, it does make me want to spring back…
Proof that spring prints don’t need to be floral! By AshtonsClosetCo
You know how “floral” dresses can remind us of the gardens of our youth? This one reminds me I forgot to mulch last fall.
I think I prefer leaves to flowers! By DHollyDesignsLLC
“Romantic” spring top. Looks to me like nip slips and bedbugs…
The maker freely admits this skirt is made from recycled napkins and handkerchiefs. Would it have killed her to wash them first?
Werk! By LittleLoveBtqUS
Doilies are one of those things that are never going to catch on, no matter how hard you try.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 339: Feeling Springy

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 24, 2022 at 6:07 am

    The mid-century style dresses have me swooning. I especially love that indigo one. A number of these made me think of post-apocalyptic cosplay. Is there a market for that?

    I am sorry about the emotionally fraught time you are going through. I hope that writing your blog has been useful in helping you take each day one at a time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. lois
    March 24, 2022 at 7:49 am

    The little girl with the unicorn horn pointing right at her….I guess they were just going for the ‘shoes match the unicorn’ look.

    Like

    Reply
  4. bcparkison
    March 24, 2022 at 8:47 am

    Oh ….I love the green leaves.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.