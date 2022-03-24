Etsomnia™ 339: Feeling Springy

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I realize it’s been a while since I posted an edition of Etsomnia™. I’m sorry, my dears. It’s been a rough month, and I just wasn’t feeling the funny. I decided I have moped around enough, and I’m going to try to get back on the horse. Today, I was inspired by the beginning of spring, so it’s spring fashion week!
March 24, 2022 at 6:07 am
The mid-century style dresses have me swooning. I especially love that indigo one. A number of these made me think of post-apocalyptic cosplay. Is there a market for that?
I am sorry about the emotionally fraught time you are going through. I hope that writing your blog has been useful in helping you take each day one at a time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 24, 2022 at 8:46 am
Donna always bounces back……Yea for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 24, 2022 at 7:46 am
OMG!
LikeLike
March 24, 2022 at 7:49 am
The little girl with the unicorn horn pointing right at her….I guess they were just going for the ‘shoes match the unicorn’ look.
LikeLike
March 24, 2022 at 8:47 am
Oh ….I love the green leaves.
LikeLike