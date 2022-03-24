Etsomnia™ 339: Feeling Springy

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I realize it’s been a while since I posted an edition of Etsomnia™. I’m sorry, my dears. It’s been a rough month, and I just wasn’t feeling the funny. I decided I have moped around enough, and I’m going to try to get back on the horse. Today, I was inspired by the beginning of spring, so it’s spring fashion week!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Oh, how lovely! By VogueByNekar

They call it upcycled, but is there such a thing as downcycled?

This makes me miss my waist! By MrWaterNewYork

Don’t get me wrong. I am excited about spring. Just not 65-multi-colored-googly-eyes-headdress excited.

While it’s not my colors, I do love a retro-inspired floral! By MindGone

Well, it does make me want to spring back…

Proof that spring prints don’t need to be floral! By AshtonsClosetCo

You know how “floral” dresses can remind us of the gardens of our youth? This one reminds me I forgot to mulch last fall.

I think I prefer leaves to flowers! By DHollyDesignsLLC

“Romantic” spring top. Looks to me like nip slips and bedbugs…

The maker freely admits this skirt is made from recycled napkins and handkerchiefs. Would it have killed her to wash them first?

Werk! By LittleLoveBtqUS

Doilies are one of those things that are never going to catch on, no matter how hard you try.