My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Canning the Sunset

by

Carly Glovinski

Do you remember at kid’s birthday parties and town festivals there would sometimes be a table with jars and colored sand? I would hit those things like it was my job, taking my time, convinced I was creating a masterpiece. But even when they started out okay, the colors would all shake together on the way home and end up a muddy-hued mess. So disappointing. Well, Carly Glovinski has actually achieved and preserved the beautiful jarred works of sand art that we all imagined in our heads. The artist hand-colors sand, then layers the colors in recycled glass jars capturing her favorite inspiration – the colors of her native New Hampshire sunsets.

“The sunset marks the sky with color in a fleeting moment each day, slipping down behind the horizon like grains of sand through an hourglass. To try and capture it, contain it, or possess it is a futile, and impossible gesture.”

– Carly Glovinski

Glovinski then posts her lovely works on Instagram and shares them in gallery shows. I know she is also a painter and sculptor, but I can’t imagine the care her fragile sand-based works would require to travel without mishap. I wonder what her secret is…

You can see more of Carly Glovinski’s wonderful work on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Canning the Sunset

  1. janhaltn
    March 23, 2022 at 6:07 am

    I wonder if she used some sort of glue or epoxy. Regardless of her secret, they are beautiful and I could sure find room for one or more in my house. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    March 23, 2022 at 11:30 am

    They are nice but my internet is so slow today I just can’t look ..Maybe later.

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 23, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    I am curious as to the artist’s method because, like you, my only experience of sand art is it all shoogling together to become a blah dun coloured mess. I like the idea of elevating that fair activity as a record of sunsets.

