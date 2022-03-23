Canning the Sunset

Carly Glovinski

Do you remember at kid’s birthday parties and town festivals there would sometimes be a table with jars and colored sand? I would hit those things like it was my job, taking my time, convinced I was creating a masterpiece. But even when they started out okay, the colors would all shake together on the way home and end up a muddy-hued mess. So disappointing. Well, Carly Glovinski has actually achieved and preserved the beautiful jarred works of sand art that we all imagined in our heads. The artist hand-colors sand, then layers the colors in recycled glass jars capturing her favorite inspiration – the colors of her native New Hampshire sunsets.

“The sunset marks the sky with color in a fleeting moment each day, slipping down behind the horizon like grains of sand through an hourglass. To try and capture it, contain it, or possess it is a futile, and impossible gesture.” – Carly Glovinski

Glovinski then posts her lovely works on Instagram and shares them in gallery shows. I know she is also a painter and sculptor, but I can’t imagine the care her fragile sand-based works would require to travel without mishap. I wonder what her secret is…

You can see more of Carly Glovinski’s wonderful work on Instagram.