Accidental Funny

Viktor & Rolf

It’s been a serious and scary and sad couple of weeks in our world. I thought today I’d put up something so over-the-top ridiculous, it couldn’t possibly be taken seriously. This was inspired by the bizarre Viktor & Rolf Houte Couture Spring Summer 2022 fashion show, and then things just devolved from there.

I’m all for fashion that challenges us and makes us uncomfortable, but the Viktor & Rolf show just made me laugh (and marvel at the waste of it all). I then went down the rabbit hole of extreme fashion, and while I find some of it fabulous, none of it is wearable. Let’s just wonder at the utter silliness of it all.