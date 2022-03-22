Accidental Funny

It’s been a serious and scary and sad couple of weeks in our world. I thought today I’d put up something so over-the-top ridiculous, it couldn’t possibly be taken seriously. This was inspired by the bizarre Viktor & Rolf Houte Couture Spring Summer 2022 fashion show, and then things just devolved from there.
I’m all for fashion that challenges us and makes us uncomfortable, but the Viktor & Rolf show just made me laugh (and marvel at the waste of it all). I then went down the rabbit hole of extreme fashion, and while I find some of it fabulous, none of it is wearable. Let’s just wonder at the utter silliness of it all.
March 22, 2022 at 6:37 am
What a hoot. Thank you! I particularly liked the guy in the red pants.
March 22, 2022 at 9:06 am
There’s some seriously wierd stuff out there. What I want to know is who buys it?
March 22, 2022 at 10:04 am
Stupid waste of time, talent and material. Who pays for all of this.?
March 22, 2022 at 11:13 am
I will be laughing the rest of the day. Hal
March 22, 2022 at 1:11 pm
These are hysterical! I can only assume the intention by the designers was a “proof of concept” with some of the elements or perhaps just to get noticed but these are surely just too absurd for those plans to pan out. I very much appreciate the mirth they generated though.
