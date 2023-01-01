Happy 2023!

My dear lovelies,

It’s midnight in New York, and I want to once again say thank you for a great blogging year. I so appreciate your kindness and your loyalty and your friendship and your input. Thank you for once again helping me to feel less like I’m talking to myself (which I definitely do a lot.)

While 2022 wasn’t all good, but you all made it so much better. I raise my glass to you and wish for us all a happy, healthy, successful, peaceful new year. May 2023 bring us many beautiful things like art and fashion and dance and music and food and new perspectives and interesting places and animals and characters and laughs and Etsy fails and good surprises!

Now, it’s time for our annual New Year’s song. Sing along if you know the words!

My dear acquaintance, it’s so good to know you

For strength of your hand

That is loving and giving

And a happy new year

With love overflowing

With joy in our hearts

For the blessed new year Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer

For us all who are gathered here

And a happy new year to all that is living

To all that is gentle, kind, and forgiving

Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer

My dear acquaintance, a happy new year All of those who are hither and yonder

With love in our hearts

We grow fonder and fonder

Hail to those who we hold so dear

And hail to those who are gathered here And a happy new year to all that is living

To all that is gentle, young, and forgiving

Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer

My dear acquaintance, a happy new year

Happy new year! Written by Peggy Lee and Paul William Roger Horner

Happy New Year, my darlings.

Much love,

Donna