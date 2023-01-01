Happy 2023!

My dear lovelies,
It’s midnight in New York, and I want to once again say thank you for a great blogging year. I so appreciate your kindness and your loyalty and your friendship and your input. Thank you for once again helping me to feel less like I’m talking to myself (which I definitely do a lot.)
While 2022 wasn’t all good, but you all made it so much better. I raise my glass to you and wish for us all a happy, healthy, successful, peaceful new year. May 2023 bring us many beautiful things like art and fashion and dance and music and food and new perspectives and interesting places and animals and characters and laughs and Etsy fails and good surprises!
Now, it’s time for our annual New Year’s song. Sing along if you know the words!
My dear acquaintance, it’s so good to know you
For strength of your hand
That is loving and giving
And a happy new year
With love overflowing
With joy in our hearts
For the blessed new year
Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer
For us all who are gathered here
And a happy new year to all that is living
To all that is gentle, kind, and forgiving
Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer
My dear acquaintance, a happy new year
All of those who are hither and yonder
With love in our hearts
We grow fonder and fonder
Hail to those who we hold so dear
And hail to those who are gathered here
And a happy new year to all that is living
To all that is gentle, young, and forgiving
Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer
My dear acquaintance, a happy new year
Happy new year!
Written by Peggy Lee and Paul William Roger Horner
Happy New Year, my darlings.
Much love,
Donna
January 1, 2023 at 12:05 am
Happy New Year!
LikeLike
January 1, 2023 at 12:29 am
OMG. My father in law dated Peggy Lee in the 30’s. He was leader of a band and they were both from North Dakota. That song is so beautiful. Never heard it before! My husband Dell thanks you for this New Years gift.
Best wishes for a wonderful 2023 to you and yours!
LikeLike
January 1, 2023 at 6:55 am
Hope you had a wonderful New Year’s Eve. Cheers, Meeks.
LikeLike
January 1, 2023 at 8:48 am
Happy that I was able to bring a little joy into your life. You have NO idea how much you mean to me. Happy New Year – Hal
LikeLike