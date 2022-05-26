Gimme Shelter

Maggie Epling

College student Maggie Epling decided she wanted to spend her summer working with animals in need. A talented photographer, Epling decided to go to her local pet shelter in Pike, Kentucky, and take glamour shots of the animals awaiting adoption. During her time there, Epling learned that black pets have a harder time finding their forever homes, so she worked extra hard on perfecting her lighting and exposures to best feature the soulful, lovely, darker-haired animals at the shelter. Her results are nothing short of magnificent.

“I want to use photography to show what these sweet dogs are actually like when they’re not in the stressful environment of a shelter. I want to show people what these dogs would look like in their homes, at the park with them, or on a walk with them, in a way that just isn’t possible with a photo taken through the cage bars.” – Maggie Epling

You can see more of the sweet work by the very kind Maggie Epling on Facebook, and you can check out Pike County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page to see the wonderful animals they have available for adoption.