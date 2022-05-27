My darlings, I’ve had a helluva month. (In my real estate world) there have been whirlwind apartment romances and tragic breakups and horrible fights and some very awkward turndowns. The market is absolutely manic, people are desperate, bad client (and agent) behavior is on the rise, and I’m thoroughly beaten down. Happily, Beloved and I are making our first Fire Island pilgrimage of the season, and I couldn’t be more ready! Bring on the friends! Bring on the beach! Bring on the drinks! Bring on the tunes! Bring on the VACATION!
Accordingly, the blog will also be on vacation for the next week. I think I’ve picked out some pretty great reruns to hold you all until I get back, but before we begin that, I thought I’d start with a song I can never, ever get out of my head once it’s there (and I’m not usually mad about it). It’s fun, it’s silly, and it kind of sums up my month. Enjoy the 1950 recording of the Four King Sisters performing Some Days There Just Ain’t No Fish! Have a nice holiday and a happy week, my lovelies! (And good luck getting this song out of your head…)
May 27, 2022 at 6:25 am
Have an absolutely wonderful vacation! I hope you find it restorative. The world is just crazy stressful in every way and opportunities should be taken for decompression whenever possible.
May 27, 2022 at 8:34 am
Agreed, and thank you!
May 27, 2022 at 6:35 am
Have fun!!!!! I was in mortgages during much of my career. I know something of your pain.
May 27, 2022 at 8:34 am
Ugh. It’s brutal, and everyone is unhappy.
May 27, 2022 at 7:29 am
Happy vacation!!
May 27, 2022 at 8:34 am
Thank you!
May 27, 2022 at 8:00 am
Have a great time – I am always on vacation living in Florida. Hal
May 27, 2022 at 8:35 am
We say that about living on the water, too, but it isn’t really true, is it?
May 27, 2022 at 8:48 am
do have a great time …but…keep an eye on the times.. Things are crazy.
May 27, 2022 at 12:13 pm
OMFG You scared me with “byeeeee” in my email! But YES go party, dance, relax and give your beloved and yourself lots of hugs and kisses. I miss you more than words can say (and I’m also jelly you’re going to FIRE ISLAND lol). Enjoy the break, and I hope maybe this summer I’ll see you for realz since it’s been forevah! ENJOY!
