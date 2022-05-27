My darlings, I’ve had a helluva month. (In my real estate world) there have been whirlwind apartment romances and tragic breakups and horrible fights and some very awkward turndowns. The market is absolutely manic, people are desperate, bad client (and agent) behavior is on the rise, and I’m thoroughly beaten down. Happily, Beloved and I are making our first Fire Island pilgrimage of the season, and I couldn’t be more ready! Bring on the friends! Bring on the beach! Bring on the drinks! Bring on the tunes! Bring on the VACATION!

Accordingly, the blog will also be on vacation for the next week. I think I’ve picked out some pretty great reruns to hold you all until I get back, but before we begin that, I thought I’d start with a song I can never, ever get out of my head once it’s there (and I’m not usually mad about it). It’s fun, it’s silly, and it kind of sums up my month. Enjoy the 1950 recording of the Four King Sisters performing Some Days There Just Ain’t No Fish! Have a nice holiday and a happy week, my lovelies! (And good luck getting this song out of your head…)