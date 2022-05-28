My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Bleu Bri

Bri Buckley

9/28/18: Today, I bring you the cheerful paintings of Brian Buckley, A.K.A. Bleu Bri. A self-taught artist, Buckley likes to play across a number of different techniques and styles to create his unique-looking paintings. He refers to his works as ‘little adventures for little corners,’ and they range from cityscapes like the one above to animals having adventures to maps to portraits to space, all sporting his signature colorful style.

Buckley is a bit mysterious, so I’m going to have to let his charming paintings speak for themselves.

You can see and purchase Bri’s work on Pixels, Society6, and Etsy.

All images property of Bri Buckley.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

  1. bcparkison
    May 28, 2022 at 7:43 am

    Just plain fun. Thanks.

  2. janhaltn
    May 28, 2022 at 7:46 am

    Different. I enjoyed seeing St. Louis Arch. I lived there when it was being built. They started at the base of each side. Guess it was about 75% finished when we moved out. There is an elevator inside it. I have been to the top a couple of times. Hal

