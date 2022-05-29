Repost: The Art of the Mask

6/2/15: When I was in Vegas a few weeks ago, my friends and I took a stroll through the mall in the Venetian, and it was all I could do to resist buying the ornate masks I saw for sale. Now, I’m glad I didn’t, because I’ve found something better.

Washingtonian artist Cyndy Salisbury makes one-of-a-kind papier mache masks that look good enough to be seen on stage at the Metropolitan Opera. However, lucky for us, they are available for purchase from Etsy. Her store is called TheArtOfTheMask, and it lives up to its name. Perhaps the Venetian should consider buying their wares from Ms. Salisbury!

You might also want to take a look on the store’s Facebook page, which is as full of wonders as their Etsy store, Enjoy!