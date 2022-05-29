My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: The Art of the Mask

by 2 Comments

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

6/2/15: When I was in Vegas a few weeks ago, my friends and I took a stroll through the mall in the Venetian, and it was all I could do to resist buying the ornate masks I saw for sale. Now, I’m glad I didn’t, because I’ve found something better.

Washingtonian artist Cyndy Salisbury makes one-of-a-kind papier mache masks that look good enough to be seen on stage at the Metropolitan Opera. However, lucky for us, they are available for purchase from Etsy. Her store is called TheArtOfTheMask, and it lives up to its name. Perhaps the Venetian should consider buying their wares from Ms. Salisbury!

You might also want to take a look on the store’s Facebook page, which is as full of wonders as their Etsy store, Enjoy!

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

©Cindy Salisbury

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: The Art of the Mask

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    May 29, 2022 at 8:08 am

    I have been lucky enough to be in New Orleans during Marti Gras and have seen a lot of various masks. These are all beautiful also. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    May 29, 2022 at 11:02 am

    I’m not planning on going to a mask ball but these are certainly fitting.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.