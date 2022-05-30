Repost: That Crazy Friend

5/30/16: Happy Memorial Day! (If you’re not American, it’s the annual U.S. holiday where those who died in active military service are honored.) Today, I thought I’d acknowledge the day by sharing a great story I heard on YouTube a few months ago (in which, I should admit, no one dies).

At the height of the Vietnam War, Merchant Marine John Chickie Donohue basically charmed his way from New York to Vietnam on various kinds of military transport. Once there, he snuck into the combat zone to bring each of his friends – who were spread out all over the place – a beer. I know it sounds like the premise of a highly-unlikely comedy, but it’s all true. Here are the guys involved telling their story during a reunion in late 2015.

This is the perfect argument for having a crazy friend. They may be difficult and immature and unpredictable, they may embarrass us and try our patience, and sometimes, we may seriously consider dropping them as a friend. But infuriating as they are, they nonetheless possess the magical ability to surprise us in ways we never thought possible, and to make us laugh at the worst of times.