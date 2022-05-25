Sacred Geometry

Bayt Al Fann is a website that describes itself as “A house for everyone, exploring art & culture inspired by Islamic tradition.” Their feed is full of intricate, geometric art with an Islamic theme, and it’s all mind-blowingly satisfying. They came to my attention this year during Ramadan when the website started a Twitter thread featuring the mind-blowingly complex and gorgeously-decorated ceilings from mosques around the world. I have never seen such complicated art. The amount of talent involved in designing these sacred spaces is staggering, and I can’t begin to comprehend the dedication and skill that must have been involved in making them a reality.

