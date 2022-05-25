My OBT

Sacred Geometry

Bayt Al Fann is a website that describes itself as “A house for everyone, exploring art & culture inspired by Islamic tradition.” Their feed is full of intricate, geometric art with an Islamic theme, and it’s all mind-blowingly satisfying. They came to my attention this year during Ramadan when the website started a Twitter thread featuring the mind-blowingly complex and gorgeously-decorated ceilings from mosques around the world. I have never seen such complicated art. The amount of talent involved in designing these sacred spaces is staggering, and I can’t begin to comprehend the dedication and skill that must have been involved in making them a reality.

You can see all of the amazing Islamic art on the Bayt Al Fann website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 25, 2022 at 6:14 am

    Absolutely spectacular. The artistry and craftsmanship involved is just breathtaking.

  2. janhaltn
    May 25, 2022 at 7:08 am

    Looking at all of them today, left me breathless. Especially with domes, I have never been able to understand how they are created. Hal

  3. bcparkison
    May 25, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Hard to really get your mind around these. The design I can imagine but actually putting them on a ceiling or wall or floor ????

  4. lois
    May 25, 2022 at 9:40 am

    Those gorgeous turquoise/blue colors. All those little pieces on the floor and ceiling??! Get outta here!! You find the most amazingly talented artists.

