Sacred Geometry

Bayt Al Fann is a website that describes itself as “A house for everyone, exploring art & culture inspired by Islamic tradition.” Their feed is full of intricate, geometric art with an Islamic theme, and it’s all mind-blowingly satisfying. They came to my attention this year during Ramadan when the website started a Twitter thread featuring the mind-blowingly complex and gorgeously-decorated ceilings from mosques around the world. I have never seen such complicated art. The amount of talent involved in designing these sacred spaces is staggering, and I can’t begin to comprehend the dedication and skill that must have been involved in making them a reality.
You can see all of the amazing Islamic art on the Bayt Al Fann website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
May 25, 2022 at 6:14 am
Absolutely spectacular. The artistry and craftsmanship involved is just breathtaking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May 25, 2022 at 8:24 am
I can’t wrap my brain around completing something like that. It must have taken people’s entire lives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 25, 2022 at 12:27 pm
I suspect the dedication was part of the spiritual exercise of undertaking the work.
LikeLike
May 25, 2022 at 7:08 am
Looking at all of them today, left me breathless. Especially with domes, I have never been able to understand how they are created. Hal
LikeLiked by 3 people
May 25, 2022 at 8:25 am
Nor I. I guess we’ll just have to gawk and wonder!
LikeLike
May 25, 2022 at 8:28 am
Hard to really get your mind around these. The design I can imagine but actually putting them on a ceiling or wall or floor ????
LikeLike
May 25, 2022 at 9:40 am
Those gorgeous turquoise/blue colors. All those little pieces on the floor and ceiling??! Get outta here!! You find the most amazingly talented artists.
LikeLike