This is a Stickup

Art3dStore

In February, Etsomnia™ 337 featured 3D ceiling tiles that looked like an ornate, antique ceiling, with a fraction of the cost, effort, and upkeep. I thought I’d circle back and show you some of what these talented people are up to. The Independence, Missouri-based Art 3D Store specializes in stick-on ceiling and wall tiles, removable wallpaper, and even self-adhesive backsplashes, all which make your redecorating efforts so much easier!

Their products are suitable for both large- and small-scale projects, and I think their creative possibilities are just off the charts! Many of their panels are made from recycled materials or plant fiber, making them a much more eco-friendly solution that many standard wall coverings. I am dying to try them!

You can see all of Art 3D’s wonderful wall and ceiling coverings on their website and on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. And you can shop for Art 3D’s products on Etsy, Wayfair, and Amazon.