Etsomnia™ 337: Out With the New

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Glorious reproduction custom-carved newel post above by OrnateCarving.
I have been noticing a recent trend in NYC real estate that’s making me very happy. Landlords are moving away from the white box apartment model and have begun adding back in vintage (or vintage-looking) architectural details. It turns out character is back to being a good thing! (Thank heaven. I’m lousy with the stuff!) This week, we’re look at some of the more interesting antique and reproduction architectural elements available on Etsy. No horrors this week, just some really cool stuff! By the way, I really recommend you check out all of today’s sellers. I had so much fun in their shops!
February 10, 2022 at 8:26 am
That vintage door hardware….LOVE! One little detail makes all the difference.
February 10, 2022 at 9:12 am
Had fun looking at them but living in a double-wide mobile home, none of this would work. I really like the fireplace. Did bring back some old memories of my days living in an apartment building. Hal
February 10, 2022 at 9:49 am
Now you’ve done it…I love all of these.
February 10, 2022 at 2:29 pm
What fabulous pieces. As you know, I love (virtually) snooping around old homes because I really enjoy all of those vintage details. I especially love pocket doors and ornate door plates and knobs. I am trying to preserve some retro details in my 1967 home as we (very gradually) remodel and decorate it but none are as fancy or gorgeous as the things you have shared in this post.
