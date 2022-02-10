My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 337: Out With the New

by 4 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Glorious reproduction custom-carved newel post above by OrnateCarving.

I have been noticing a recent trend in NYC real estate that’s making me very happy. Landlords are moving away from the white box apartment model and have begun adding back in vintage (or vintage-looking) architectural details. It turns out character is back to being a good thing! (Thank heaven. I’m lousy with the stuff!) This week, we’re look at some of the more interesting antique and reproduction architectural elements available on Etsy. No horrors this week, just some really cool stuff! By the way, I really recommend you check out all of today’s sellers. I had so much fun in their shops!

Something as simple as a vintage-looking doorbell can make such a difference! By CharlestonHardwareCo
Made of recycled wood fibers and olive oil, this is an amazing product called WoodUbend. It has all the usual properties of wood trim, but it can be heated up and bent to form any shape. How amazing is that? Sold by TwoThe9sDesigns
Gorgeous bubble-patterned glass transom window. Sold by RetroLuxeGlass
Tin ceilings are fabulous, but if the ceiling is high enough, why not pop in a PVC reproduction instead? They’re paintable, need no upkeep, and they basically last forever. By Art3dStore (And check out this version that can dress up dropped ceiling tiles!)
I would never have guessed that these were modern reproductions! By PreserveMarket1918
Adding antique pediments to plain door headers is another cool way to make a space look warm (and I’m a sucker for Eastlake Victorian!) By LloydsTreasures
Why are French barn doors so satisfying? By HomeDesignByTT (who make many amazing doors!)
It’s hard to find an antique mantle and surrounds in such good condition! By VintagePiecesHeaven
Reproduction ceiling medallions are another way to easily (and inexpensively) dress up a drab space. By ArchitecturalDepot
What a gorgeous pantry door from 1910! By TheClassicCottageLLC
Reclaimed stained glass windows always make me happy! By Richcann
Not only is this reproduction tray ceiling easy to install, it even comes painted! By TalissaDecor
Vintage pocket doors just make me happy! By PeoriaArchSalvage
If you’re looking for reproductions but vinyl doesn’t do it for you, there are also wonderful makers who recreate architectural elements in wood. By Ruscarving
Wondering what to get the antiques collector who has everything? I bet they don’t already have a turquoise-colored Edwardian bathtub… By AlmasFarmhouse
Another gorgeous Victorian pediment. By TresorDeNat
This 19th century tile fireplace is making me all tingly! By ThisArtGallery
If you don’t have deep enough pockets for vintage doors, why not consider vintage door hardware? By RyokosVintiques
I just had to save the very best for last. This is a 81″ x 83″ stained glass entry surround. I could happily build a house around this entry. Another beauty by PeoriaArchSalvage

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 337: Out With the New

Leave a comment

  1. lois
    February 10, 2022 at 8:26 am

    That vintage door hardware….LOVE! One little detail makes all the difference.

  2. janhaltn
    February 10, 2022 at 9:12 am

    Had fun looking at them but living in a double-wide mobile home, none of this would work. I really like the fireplace. Did bring back some old memories of my days living in an apartment building. Hal

  3. bcparkison
    February 10, 2022 at 9:49 am

    Now you’ve done it…I love all of these.

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 10, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    What fabulous pieces. As you know, I love (virtually) snooping around old homes because I really enjoy all of those vintage details. I especially love pocket doors and ornate door plates and knobs. I am trying to preserve some retro details in my 1967 home as we (very gradually) remodel and decorate it but none are as fancy or gorgeous as the things you have shared in this post.

