Etsomnia™ 337: Out With the New

Glorious reproduction custom-carved newel post above by OrnateCarving.

I have been noticing a recent trend in NYC real estate that’s making me very happy. Landlords are moving away from the white box apartment model and have begun adding back in vintage (or vintage-looking) architectural details. It turns out character is back to being a good thing! (Thank heaven. I’m lousy with the stuff!) This week, we’re look at some of the more interesting antique and reproduction architectural elements available on Etsy. No horrors this week, just some really cool stuff! By the way, I really recommend you check out all of today’s sellers. I had so much fun in their shops!

Something as simple as a vintage-looking doorbell can make such a difference! By CharlestonHardwareCo

Made of recycled wood fibers and olive oil, this is an amazing product called WoodUbend. It has all the usual properties of wood trim, but it can be heated up and bent to form any shape. How amazing is that? Sold by TwoThe9sDesigns

Gorgeous bubble-patterned glass transom window. Sold by RetroLuxeGlass

Tin ceilings are fabulous, but if the ceiling is high enough, why not pop in a PVC reproduction instead? They’re paintable, need no upkeep, and they basically last forever. By Art3dStore (And check out this version that can dress up dropped ceiling tiles!)

I would never have guessed that these were modern reproductions! By PreserveMarket1918

Adding antique pediments to plain door headers is another cool way to make a space look warm (and I’m a sucker for Eastlake Victorian!) By LloydsTreasures

Why are French barn doors so satisfying? By HomeDesignByTT (who make many amazing doors!)

It’s hard to find an antique mantle and surrounds in such good condition! By VintagePiecesHeaven

Reproduction ceiling medallions are another way to easily (and inexpensively) dress up a drab space. By ArchitecturalDepot

What a gorgeous pantry door from 1910! By TheClassicCottageLLC

Reclaimed stained glass windows always make me happy! By Richcann

Not only is this reproduction tray ceiling easy to install, it even comes painted! By TalissaDecor

Vintage pocket doors just make me happy! By PeoriaArchSalvage

If you’re looking for reproductions but vinyl doesn’t do it for you, there are also wonderful makers who recreate architectural elements in wood. By Ruscarving

Wondering what to get the antiques collector who has everything? I bet they don’t already have a turquoise-colored Edwardian bathtub… By AlmasFarmhouse

Another gorgeous Victorian pediment. By TresorDeNat

This 19th century tile fireplace is making me all tingly! By ThisArtGallery

If you don’t have deep enough pockets for vintage doors, why not consider vintage door hardware? By RyokosVintiques

I just had to save the very best for last. This is a 81″ x 83″ stained glass entry surround. I could happily build a house around this entry. Another beauty by PeoriaArchSalvage