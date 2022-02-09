My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Odissi on High

Sometimes, my YouTube feed is absolutely magical!

The Malaysian Sutra Foundation and the Bhubaneswar-based Rudrakshya Foundation got together with the India House Art Gallery to present a gorgeous dance called Odissi on High. The performance features dancers from both organizations, exploring the evolution of the dance genre of Pallavi. Pallavi translates loosely to pure dance. It involves the physical interpretation of the music that accompanies it. The music typically starts slow, then quickly builds to a fast tempo, and is played on the Mardala, the main percussion instrument in Odissi.

The amount of strength and control involved in this style of dance is truly impressive, especially when you consider the first video goes on for 18 minutes! It gets particularly hypnotic around minute 2.5.

You can follow the Sutra Foundation on YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. bcparkison
    February 9, 2022 at 9:38 am

    Strong leg work. practice makes perfect.

