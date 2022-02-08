My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Aquatic Metal

by 8 Comments

Rachel Paolino/Welding Creations

Young Cape Cod metal artist Rachel Paolino creates magnificent, one-of-a-kind sculptures that really show off the beauty of her materials. She’s a master at capturing form, and her skill with elements like patina, rivets and scoring truly bring her pieces to life.

“I never say no to anything. People come to me with these crazy ideas—they have an idea for something and they can’t find it anywhere—so when they come to me with a specialized idea like that it’s fun to have to figure out how to make it. That’s the exciting part—no two things are alike. I’m always getting to come up with new and creative ways to put things together.”

– Rachel Paolino interview with Cape Cod Life

You can see all of the wonderful work by Rachel Paolino/Welding Creations on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Aquatic Metal

Leave a comment

  2. lois
    February 8, 2022 at 9:14 am

    That Escaping Octopus would be perfect in my Florida home, right?! Yes, indeed! Her work is gorgeous!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Ruth
    February 8, 2022 at 10:10 am

    What a wonderful gallery.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 8, 2022 at 1:07 pm

    These are all marvelous and I would hang any one of them on my walls but am golluming the most over the whales.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.