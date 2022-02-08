Aquatic Metal

Young Cape Cod metal artist Rachel Paolino creates magnificent, one-of-a-kind sculptures that really show off the beauty of her materials. She’s a master at capturing form, and her skill with elements like patina, rivets and scoring truly bring her pieces to life.
“I never say no to anything. People come to me with these crazy ideas—they have an idea for something and they can’t find it anywhere—so when they come to me with a specialized idea like that it’s fun to have to figure out how to make it. That’s the exciting part—no two things are alike. I’m always getting to come up with new and creative ways to put things together.”– Rachel Paolino interview with Cape Cod Life
You can see all of the wonderful work by Rachel Paolino/Welding Creations on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
