Kinetic Illusions

These incredible, incredibly-textured-looking portraits by Russ Mills are – wait for it – digitally created! They seem so three-dimensional and tactile, it’s hard to believe they’re entirely computer based. I can’t even imagine the skill level Russ Mills possesses to be able to create such multi-dimensional-looking pieces. His work starts with a pencil which he scans in. He then scans additional materials that he adds to the piece to create the life-like textures and brushstrokes shown in his work.

“My work dwells in a netherworld between urban fine art and contemporary graphics, a collision of real and digital media it is primarily illustration based with a firm foundation in drawing, I focus mainly on the human form particularly the face, interweaving elements from the animal kingdom often reflecting the absurdity of human nature.” – Russ Mills

I am really drawn to Mills’s chaotic style. His subjects seem to be surrounded by a nimbus of scribbles, doodles, and splatters, which adds to the energetic feel of his work. His unexpected use of color also greatly contributes to the appeal of his art.

You can check out all of Russ Mills’s gorgeous portraits on his website and Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and you can purchase his prints on Big Cartel.