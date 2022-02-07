Kinetic Illusions

These incredible, incredibly-textured-looking portraits by Russ Mills are – wait for it – digitally created! They seem so three-dimensional and tactile, it’s hard to believe they’re entirely computer based. I can’t even imagine the skill level Russ Mills possesses to be able to create such multi-dimensional-looking pieces. His work starts with a pencil which he scans in. He then scans additional materials that he adds to the piece to create the life-like textures and brushstrokes shown in his work.
“My work dwells in a netherworld between urban fine art and contemporary graphics, a collision of real and digital media it is primarily illustration based with a firm foundation in drawing, I focus mainly on the human form particularly the face, interweaving elements from the animal kingdom often reflecting the absurdity of human nature.”– Russ Mills
I am really drawn to Mills’s chaotic style. His subjects seem to be surrounded by a nimbus of scribbles, doodles, and splatters, which adds to the energetic feel of his work. His unexpected use of color also greatly contributes to the appeal of his art.
You can check out all of Russ Mills’s gorgeous portraits on his website and Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and you can purchase his prints on Big Cartel.
February 7, 2022 at 8:42 am
You’re right, these are amazing
LikeLiked by 2 people
February 7, 2022 at 8:56 am
When this rush is over, I want to look more into this. Currently, I got a new/used car. First almost new car in over 60 years. I am also having some NOT serious health issues. But if he can scan in various items, why can’t I do the same? Hope to answer that. Ok, to today’s post. Very interesting. Enjoyed the views. Hal
LikeLiked by 2 people
February 7, 2022 at 9:48 am
I hope you are doing OK, Hal. NOT serious health issues are still issues… Be well, my friend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
February 7, 2022 at 3:28 pm
I’m glad you liked today’s art! Hope your (not serious, thank heaven) health issues are resolved soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 7, 2022 at 9:47 am
I like these a lot–so much to look at!
LikeLiked by 2 people
February 7, 2022 at 6:07 pm
There truly is!
LikeLike
February 7, 2022 at 10:41 am
I wouldn’t know where to start..
LikeLiked by 2 people
February 7, 2022 at 6:07 pm
Indeed! They’re so multi-dimensional!
LikeLiked by 1 person