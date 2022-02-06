Repost: Etsomnia™ 183: Going Bust

That’s one way to get him to love you for your brains!
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
5/17/18: While I was looking for last week’s cut up clothing, the brainy bustier above popped up on one of my searches, and I couldn’t get it out of my head. So I decided if I couldn’t beat ’em, I’d join ’em. It’s corset and bustier week!
The word corset is defined as “a woman’s tightly fitting undergarment extending from below the chest to the hips, worn to shape the figure,” but as usual, Etsy sellers defy definition. There were items with extra support and those with no support at all. I found pieces that were meant to dramatically change the wearer’s shape and some that were purely decorative. I found plenty of novelty items , bustiers, and corset-based items for unexpected parts of the body. Happily, I’ve always been a really big fan of bustiers and corsets and corselettes, so I found quite a bit to love!
From the Tron boudoir collection
This claims to be tea-stained, but it looks more like tear-stained.
Okay, yes, it’s a little awesome, but is anyone else getting angry snake?
At a loss for how to conceal your botched boob job? Etsy has you covered!
This pleated leather bustier with 3D printed sleeves is a bit out there, but OMG it’s fantastic! By BDodijewellery
Well, it is still Etsy, after all…
This knitted “corset” is definitely not going to hold anything in or push anything up, though it might push people away.
Less bustier than just plain bust.
This is so gorgeous, it makes me want to run away and join the circus! By olgaitaly
What a shame! This looks like it was a really nice corset before someone started sticking shit to it.
I’m fairly certain this is NOT the right way to use recycling bags.
The materials listed are latex and glass eyes. Because Etsy.
And speaking of eyes, is it my imagination, or are these following me?
Help! I think this one is watching me, too!
Now I’m just seeing faces everywhere!
Not exactly what people mean when they say they like to be tied up…
There has got to be a good reason for me to buy this… By JanesCorsets whose entire store made me go all tingly!
Places I don’t like to be itchy: a very short list… 1. Everywhere
Love it, but why isn’t it called “Getting Handsy?” By
louiseblack
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
February 6, 2022 at 10:31 am
I’m thinking not very comfortable
February 6, 2022 at 12:16 pm
Thankful, Jan never had one and never wanted one. I think Modana wore one during one of her tours and it looked great. But, I dought you would see one on public display very often or ever. If they are meant to be undergarments, who cares what they look like. I was just there last night. I didn’t see anything close to these at Walmart. Hal
