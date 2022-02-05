My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Nopes from Malaysia

by 1 Comment

spider

Jimmy Kong

IS IT ON ME?!?

11/26/17: I apologize in advance for the incoherent, run-on sentences in our immediate future. This one has me completely unhinged.

Today, against my better judgement, I bring you repulsive-yet-fascinating macro photography by Jimmy Kong, a sadist who lives in Malaysia, a place I will never go. Kong really gets down in there and photographs the native nopes in great (awful) detail. All the articles I could find about this series suggested the spiders appeared to be looking into the viewer’s soul. What a disturbing thought. Do you think they can see me?

Just looking at these photos is enough to give me a profound case of the willies. I confess that as horrified as I am by his subjects, and that’s a lot, I truly cannot look away from his pictures, and that’s only in part because I’m afraid if I look away, they’ll move.

Follow Kong (if you dare) on Flickr. Yuck.

All images property of Jimmy Kong.

spider 1spider 1aspider 2spider 2aspider 2bspider 3spider 4spider 5spider 6spider 7spider 8spider 9spider 11

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Nopes from Malaysia

Leave a comment

  1. Moke
    February 5, 2022 at 6:39 am

    Amazing. Love a spider. Mx

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.