Citizen Queen

My YouTube suggestions have delivered up to me another magnificent gem! Meet Citizen Queen, a girl group with spectacular harmonies and great chemistry. Whether they’re doing dance music, classic covers, or ballads, these talented performers consistently deliver flawless vocals. Even their beat boxing is impressive! The members of Citizen Queen also take turns singing lead, which I always find compelling. The group is a true ensemble, and their videos are really fun to watch, too.

The members of Citizen Queen met in L.A. in 2018, and they’ve been making outstanding (and wildly popular) music ever since. The singers range in age from 19 to 22, and it’s blowing my mind that they’re that accomplished at such a young age. Queens indeed!

“A Queen is someone you look up to – it’s unattainable, but why does it have to be? There’s something in every one of us, so why can’t we democratize the term and make it available for everyone? What’s inside you makes you a Queen.” – Nina Nelson from Citizen Queen

You can listen to all their glorious music on the Citizen Queen website and you can follow them on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.