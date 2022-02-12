Repost: Future Perfect

5/23/16: Last night, my Etsy wanderings led me to Dominic Elvin Design, and I’m thrilled to share his work with you. I realize that the vast majority of the art and jewelry about which I post is (at least on my budget) essentially unattainable. Today is a great big wonderful exception.

The necklace above is $32. Can you believe it? I know I couldn’t! I truly love hyper-modern design, especially in jewelry, and Elvin is knocking it right out of the park. He considers himself mainly a sculptor, and he brings his sculptor’s sense of movement and balance and intrigue to the jewelry and head pieces he sells on Etsy. I am so inspired by the cyborg look of it all, it’s giving me ideas for my next Halloween costume. . .

Elvin also does some really stunning large-format sculpture. To appreciate the full breadth of his creativity, I recommend you go explore Elvin’s website.

You can see all of Dominic Elvin Design’s beautiful work on his website and on Instagram and Flickr, and you can purchase his amazing pieces in his Etsy Shop.

All images property of Dominic Elvin Design.

One of his stunning cyborg headpieces can be seen in the Pentatonix video for “Love Again.” Now, that’s a match made in heaven for sure! Enjoy!