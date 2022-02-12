My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Future Perfect

Dominic Elvin Design

5/23/16: Last night, my Etsy wanderings led me to Dominic Elvin Design, and I’m thrilled to share his work with you. I realize that the vast majority of the art and jewelry about which I post is (at least on my budget) essentially unattainable. Today is a great big wonderful exception.

The necklace above is $32.  Can you believe it? I know I couldn’t! I truly love hyper-modern design, especially in jewelry, and Elvin is knocking it right out of the park. He considers himself mainly a sculptor, and he brings his sculptor’s sense of movement and balance and intrigue to the jewelry and head pieces he sells on Etsy. I am so inspired by the cyborg look of it all, it’s giving me ideas for my next Halloween costume. . .

Elvin also does some really stunning large-format sculpture. To appreciate the full breadth of his creativity, I recommend you go explore Elvin’s website.

You can see all of Dominic Elvin Design’s beautiful work on his website and on Instagram and Flickr, and you can purchase his amazing pieces in his Etsy Shop.

All images property of Dominic Elvin Design.

One of his stunning cyborg headpieces can be seen in the Pentatonix video for “Love Again.” Now, that’s a match made in heaven for sure! Enjoy!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: Future Perfect

  2. janhaltn
    February 12, 2022 at 10:02 am

    Strange but I liked a couple of them, which was surprising because I really didn’t like most of them. Like or not like, seen as art they are very interesting. Hal

  3. swallowridge2
    February 12, 2022 at 10:27 am

    What an amazing collection! His Borg pieces are perfect!

