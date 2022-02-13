My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: The Kids Aren’t Alright

by 6 Comments

baby 21

All the single babies, all the single babies!
UglyRenaissanceBabies.tumblr.com

DISCLAIMER: Today’s post isn’t for anyone who likes babies, Catholics, art, breastfeeding, or Jesus. It’s also not recommended for children, adults, the overly-sensitive, religious people, or anyone with eyes.

1/31/16: I stumbled upon the Tumblr Ugly Renaissance Babies totally by accident, and then fell down a deep, dark, hilarious, very wrong rabbit hole. I’m not going to explain. I’m just going to show you the cleaner ones that made me howl. It’s up to you whether or not you go exploring the rabbit hole yourself. Just don’t do it at work.

NOTE: Although I’d love to take credit, all the brilliant captions are from Ugly Renaissance Babies!

baby 5

HAY GUISE LOL WATS UP.

baby 11

America’s Next Top Cherub

baby 8

baby 14

Oh God oh god oh god. Her hand.

baby 19

Madonna and Child of the C-Cups

baby 2

wow. such christ. very paint. awesom.

baby 3

Real talk: deep down, we all know these babies probably had it coming. Babies can be real dickholes sometimes.

baby 9

Our Heavenly Father of the Steve Buscemi Eyes

baby 15

Jesus Hydrocephalitic Christ! (At least now we know what the H. stands for!)

baby 18

THIS IS NOT HOW BOOBS WORK.

baby 7

Call me Benjamin Button one more time and I’ll make you turn the other cheek.

baby 16

Toddlers in Tiaras: Renaissance Edition

baby 4

Alright, the Madonna definitely made that apple into a bong.

baby 10

Sip sip sippin’ on gin and juice

baby 17

We wants it, we needs it. Must have the precious. (So weirdly modern-looking, I decided it needed attribution: By Master of the Kress Epiphany, The Expulsion of the Money-Changers (detail), around 1480-1500)

baby 20

Oh, fuck. Sky babies.

baby 22

Is Jesus Christ gonna have to choke a bitch?

baby 13

Mary really let herself go after immaculately conceiving, I guess.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Repost: The Kids Aren’t Alright

Leave a comment

  1. BACK ROADS AND OTHER STORIES
    February 13, 2022 at 8:21 am

    i haven’t laughed so much in a long time! WTF!

    
  2. lois
    February 13, 2022 at 9:38 am

    This Catholic girl is LMAO! The boob, the hands….what in the hell?! So funny, Donna!

    
  3. bcparkison
    February 13, 2022 at 9:56 am

    What were they thinking.? Sacrilege would be an under statement.

    

