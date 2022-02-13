Repost: The Kids Aren’t Alright

DISCLAIMER: Today’s post isn’t for anyone who likes babies, Catholics, art, breastfeeding, or Jesus. It’s also not recommended for children, adults, the overly-sensitive, religious people, or anyone with eyes.

1/31/16: I stumbled upon the Tumblr Ugly Renaissance Babies totally by accident, and then fell down a deep, dark, hilarious, very wrong rabbit hole. I’m not going to explain. I’m just going to show you the cleaner ones that made me howl. It’s up to you whether or not you go exploring the rabbit hole yourself. Just don’t do it at work.

NOTE: Although I’d love to take credit, all the brilliant captions are from Ugly Renaissance Babies!