Repost: The Kids Aren’t Alright

All the single babies, all the single babies! UglyRenaissanceBabies.tumblr.com
DISCLAIMER: Today’s post isn’t for anyone who likes babies, Catholics, art, breastfeeding, or Jesus. It’s also not recommended for children, adults, the overly-sensitive, religious people, or anyone with eyes.
1/31/16: I stumbled upon the Tumblr Ugly Renaissance Babies totally by accident, and then fell down a deep, dark, hilarious, very wrong rabbit hole. I’m not going to explain. I’m just going to show you the cleaner ones that made me howl. It’s up to you whether or not you go exploring the rabbit hole yourself. Just don’t do it at work.
NOTE: Although I’d love to take credit, all the brilliant captions are from Ugly Renaissance Babies!
HAY GUISE LOL WATS UP.
America’s Next Top Cherub
Oh God oh god oh god. Her hand.
Madonna and Child of the C-Cups
wow. such christ. very paint. awesom.
Real talk: deep down, we all know these babies probably had it coming. Babies can be real dickholes sometimes.
Our Heavenly Father of the Steve Buscemi Eyes
Jesus Hydrocephalitic Christ! (At least now we know what the H. stands for!)
THIS IS NOT HOW BOOBS WORK.
Call me Benjamin Button one more time and I’ll make you turn the other cheek.
Toddlers in Tiaras: Renaissance Edition
Alright, the Madonna definitely made that apple into a bong.
Sip sip sippin’ on gin and juice
We wants it, we needs it. Must have the precious. (So weirdly modern-looking, I decided it needed attribution: By Master of the Kress Epiphany, The Expulsion of the Money-Changers (detail), around 1480-1500)
Oh, fuck. Sky babies.
Is Jesus Christ gonna have to choke a bitch?
Mary really let herself go after immaculately conceiving, I guess.
February 13, 2022 at 8:21 am
i haven’t laughed so much in a long time! WTF!
February 13, 2022 at 8:30 am
Rereading them made coffee come out my nose. So funny!
February 13, 2022 at 9:38 am
This Catholic girl is LMAO! The boob, the hands….what in the hell?! So funny, Donna!
February 13, 2022 at 8:29 pm
I absolutely love this one!
February 13, 2022 at 9:56 am
What were they thinking.? Sacrilege would be an under statement.
February 13, 2022 at 8:30 pm
That’s completely true, but I did warn you (and they are dreadful paintings)
