Couple Goals

Bartosz Oler

The other day, I was working at my desk when the Google home device next to my laptop cycled to the owl photograph above, and I completely forgot what I was doing. Happily, I managed to scribble down the photographer’s name before the picture changed. Bartosz Oler was the name on the photo, and a little research revealed that Bartosz is half of the photography duo known as The Olers. He and his wife, Aleksandra Wysocka-Oler, travel the world taking wonderful nature photos.

Alas, their website didn’t tell me anything about the pair, but judging by the success of their photography collaboration, I think they must be pretty happy people! Since I couldn’t find out any details about these talented artists, we’re just going to just enjoy their work without further yammering on my part.

You can see all of the Olers’s breathtaking photos on their website and on Instagram and Flickr. (They also have a secondary Instagram account that shows their behind-the-scenes photos. Give it a look!)