Today’s beautiful thing is an exceptionally moving song written and performed by Sara Bareilles and Australian singer/songwriter Ben Abraham. I’ve been moved to post many times about Sarah Bareilles, so today, I’d like to focus on Ben Abraham. Raised in a musical household, Abraham’s parents were members of the Indonesian pop group known as Pahama. He actually co-wrote the double-platinum song Praying, the Kesha song that took the world by storm in 2017. I’ll be very surprised if he doesn’t end up with a handful of Grammys to his name very soon.

This is On Me‘s lyrics are pure poetry. Take a look.

This is On Me

Written and performed by Ben Abraham and Sara Bareilles Willing and waiting to come back from the edge

But the look in her eyes says she’s leaving

Things I should have been saying that I swallowed instead

How a silence can be so deceiving

Caught at the ending and all I have is the hurt

Have I made him forget how to love me?

Now it crumbles and crashes, but maybe there’s hope for us yet

‘Til we’re one with the Earth, a way we can make this thing work again

And some phoenix may rise from these ashes but the fire comes first

And so we’ve begun the crawl trying to break the fall

Some kind of wrecking ball we turned out to be

This is on me.

You can hear more of Ben Abraham’s lovely music on his website and on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. And of course, you can hear more of the amazing Sara Bareilles’s music on YouTube.