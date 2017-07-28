Grown-Up Kesha

Today, I leave for a conference (where I get to see some of my favorite people), so the next week’s posts will be beautiful but brief. Therefore, today, I have many words.

I am losing my mind. Pop princess Kesha just made me cry. That’s right, I said it. Someone who formerly spelled her name with a dollar sign made actual water come out of my face. Sure, she’s turned out plenty of catchy tunes, but this is miles beyond anything I’ve ever heard from her. “Praying” is the artist’s new single, a stunningly successful collaboration with Mackelmore, and it will give you all the feels. Take a look at these painful, evolved lyrics:

‘Cause you brought the flames and you put me through hell

I had to learn how to fight for myself

And we both know all the truth I could tell

I’ll just say this is I wish you farewell I hope you’re somewhere praying, praying

I hope your soul is changing, changing

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, praying

After suffering through some very painful public ordeals including her struggle with an eating disorder and 10 years of alleged physical and sexual abuse at the hands of her producer, Kesha is back on track and ready to take her rightful place among the female vocal powerhouses of our time. And it’s not just her personal life and her music that have evolved. Kesha’s vocal power on this track is undeniable (just wait until you hear THAT NOTE), and the music video is pure visual poetry.

“It’s a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It’s also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.”

There are rumors that Kesha may have released the video somewhat prematurely, without permission from her label, but it’s been such a wide and public release that seems unlikely. Whatever legal battles may or may not be going on, this is one video you won’t want to miss.

While I was doing the research for this post, I learned that in 2013, she wrote another song, never-released, also presumably about her abusive relationship with her abusive manager, the infamous Dr. Luke. The song was leaked in 2013, shortly before she filed a lawsuit against him and started trying to get her life back together. It’s pretty remarkable, too.

Whatever is going on with this incredible artist, I sincerely hope she continues to heal and share her impressive talent with the world.