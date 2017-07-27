My OBT

Etsomnia™ 148: Caturday

Bad kitty/good string art! By KeepOnBooking

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Dad Joke of the Day: 

Q: Why don’t cats like online shopping?
A: They prefer a cat-alogue.

We all know that cats are the real point of the internet, so sooner or later, this day had to come. That’s right, today is Caturday!!! From the unfortunate to the inexplicable to the absurd to the tasteless, Etsy is so full of feline-related crap, they really should call it Catsy. At least it’s never boring! And anyway, who doesn’t like cats?

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Believe it or not, this is intended as high fashion. Don’t know about you, but I’ve never been that high.

As felted cat caves go, I think this is pretty awesome, but were it occupied, it would definitely look a little strange. By IndreNaujokiene

Maybe he’s trying to look more approachable…

This is a cat brooch and not, as I originally thought, a hairball.

Okay, that’s two cat skirts. This needs to not be a trend.

Spock cat, maybe the most meta Etsy thing ever.

Felted cat purse skill level: 95. Taste level: 3

If you must wear cat earrings, make it these gorgeous origami studs. By madebynest

Afraid your day will be allergen-free? Fear not! This necklace made of cat hair will have you scratching in no time!

I think this is taking the idea of the feminist pussyhat a little literally.

This “Touch of Class” painted hat is giving me a hairball.

Of all the things wrong with these slippers, I think it’s the eyes I enjoy the most.

I neglected to note whether this was a brooch or a coaster. Either way, it’s a hard no.

The artist calls this painting “romantic.” [shudder]

They call this a “stylish cat corset.” I call it a cry for help.

This party garland is just hysterical! By RawBoneStudio, who are also responsible for this fantastic thing.

You know what’s scarier than Shark Week? A disgruntled cat who has access to you while you sleep. By DandoisLionDeLights, who should sleep with one eye open!

Etsy really does have something for everyone! By TheFabulousCatLady

Calendar too full? Why not make a present of this “wedding gift idea?” I’m sure no one will invite you to anything ever again. This card would also do the trick. Or this one.

6 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 148: Caturday

  1. IreneDesign2011
    July 27, 2017 at 6:43 am

    These ideas are special, Donna.
    People who have a need to dress their animals, should by a doll and find a good home for their animals…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

