Etsomnia™ 148: Caturday

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Dad Joke of the Day:
Q: Why don’t cats like online shopping?
A: They prefer a cat-alogue.
We all know that are the real point of the internet, so sooner or later, this day had to come. That’s right, today is cats !!! From the Caturday to the unfortunate to the inexplicable to the absurd , Etsy is so full of tasteless , they really should call it feline-related crap . At least it’s Catsy ! And anyway, who doesn’t never boring ? like cats
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
Believe it or not, this is intended as high fashion. Don’t know about you, but I’ve never been
that high.
As felted cat caves go, I think this is pretty awesome, but were it occupied, it would definitely look a little
. By strange IndreNaujokiene
Maybe he’s trying to look more approachable…
This is a cat brooch and not, as I originally thought, a hairball.
Okay, that’s two cat skirts. This needs to not be a trend.
Spock cat, maybe the most meta Etsy thing ever.
Felted cat purse skill level: 95. Taste level: 3
If you must wear cat earrings, make it these gorgeous origami studs. By
madebynest
Afraid your day will be allergen-free? Fear not! This necklace made of cat hair will have you scratching in no time!
I think this is taking the idea of the feminist pussyhat a little literally.
This “Touch of Class” painted hat is giving me a hairball.
Of all the things wrong with these slippers, I think it’s the
I enjoy the most. eyes
I neglected to note whether this was a brooch or a coaster. Either way, it’s a hard no.
The artist calls this painting “romantic.” [shudder]
They call this a “stylish cat corset.” I call it a cry for help.
You know what’s scarier than Shark Week? A disgruntled cat who has access to you while you sleep. By
DandoisLionDeLights, who should sleep with one eye open!
Calendar too full? Why not make a present of this “wedding gift idea?” I’m sure no one will invite you to anything ever again.
would also do the trick. Or This card . this one
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
July 27, 2017 at 6:43 am
These ideas are special, Donna.
People who have a need to dress their animals, should by a doll and find a good home for their animals…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 27, 2017 at 7:16 am
Ha! I don’t think most dogs care much. As long as it doesn’t restrict what they want to do, it’s nothing to them. But cats? That’s a horse of a different color!
LikeLike
July 27, 2017 at 7:44 am
I have two cats at 14 years and a big dog at 4 years and no one of them are dolls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 27, 2017 at 8:15 am
They sound very well-adjusted!
LikeLike
July 27, 2017 at 8:52 am
Cat corset?!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 27, 2017 at 9:04 am
Hilarious, right?
LikeLike