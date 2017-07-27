Etsomnia™ 148: Caturday

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Dad Joke of the Day:

Q: Why don’t cats like online shopping?

A: They prefer a cat-alogue.

We all know that cats are the real point of the internet, so sooner or later, this day had to come. That’s right, today is Caturday!!! From the unfortunate to the inexplicable to the absurd to the tasteless, Etsy is so full of feline-related crap, they really should call it Catsy. At least it’s never boring! And anyway, who doesn’t like cats?

