Hips, Knees, and Heart

Today, I bring to you Kayli Ka’iulani Carr, Miss Aloha Hula 2016. This relative newcomer to the professional Hula scene (a real thing, by the way), blew away the competition at the 2016 Merrie Monarch festival with her kahiko, “Eō Keōpūolani Kauhiakama,” a traditional dance exalting the royal line of Liholiho. She also killed with her oli (chant), “Mele Inoa No Kīhāpiʻilani.” She’s movie-star-beautiful, and very, very committed to her art.
Carr began her career in 2009 when she joined Hālau (Hula school) Hiʻiakainamakalehua, rising fairly quickly through the ranks to become the school’s nominee for the Miss Aloha Hula solo competition by 2016. Not just a magnificent dancer, Carr is a great ambassador, too. She does a pretty good job of explaining to us haoles the difference between the Hula we have seen and the tradition of her people. She says that dancing Hula for tourists is to real traditional Hula like American Chinese food is to real Chinese food. That is abundantly clear in these videos!
Ka’iulani Carr’s reign ended in April of 2017, but you’ll never guess who took her place… Her sister, Kelina Kiyoko Ke‘ano‘ilehua Tiffany Eldredge! What a talented family.
You can see Carr’s winning performance here. (Sorry. Couldn’t figure out now to embed it. Stupid Facebook videos.)
And there’s a wonderful mini feature that Great Big Story did on Carr where you can see more snippets of her performances and learn a bit about the path to becoming a professional Hula dancer.
July 26, 2017 at 8:23 am
Hula is a whole culture of dance I know nothing about. It was beautiful to watch. I had no idea it was so physically hard. It made sense that it involved physical wear and tear watching the video but to just watch the dance there was no indication.
July 26, 2017 at 9:04 am
I’ve concluded that in many styles of dance, making it look effortless is part of the craft. Their poor knees!
July 26, 2017 at 9:21 am
As a former amature ballet dancer, I should know better than to think any kind of dance is easy. Yet I had no idea hula was so hard. They just seemed to be slowly swaying across the floor…I hadn’t considered the constantly bent knees. Damn these frail human bodies! Can you imagine what dancers could accomplish if we had bionic joints?
July 26, 2017 at 9:40 am
Sure, but how much fun would that really be? I suspect part of what makes art appealing is the amount of suffering that goes into it. That and the fact that not everyone can do it.
