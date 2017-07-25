Machine Dreams

Somewhere between scientific diagrams and heartbreaking charcoal sketches, these fascinating, abstract tattoos by artist Mowgli are instantly recognizable. They look to me like they could be the dreams of machines or secret diagrams by an alien society. I feel like their otherness is really going to haunt me (in a good way).
“Nothing should make sense. You should break the rules and break the norms and surpass expectation.”
Mowgli is currently working out of the Through My Third Eye studio in London, and you can follow him on his Instagram and Facebook.
All images property of Mowgli.
