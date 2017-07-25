My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Machine Dreams

by

mowgli

Mowgli

Somewhere between scientific diagrams and heartbreaking charcoal sketches, these fascinating, abstract tattoos by artist Mowgli are instantly recognizable. They look to me like they could be the dreams of machines or secret diagrams by an alien society. I feel like their otherness is really going to haunt me (in a good way).

“Nothing should make sense. You should break the rules and break the norms and surpass expectation.”

Mowgli is currently working out of the Through My Third Eye studio in London, and you can follow him on his Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Mowgli.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Machine Dreams

  1. IreneDesign2011
    July 25, 2017 at 5:48 am

    These tattoos are very special 🙂

  4. houstonphotojourney
    July 25, 2017 at 7:26 am

    These are more truly wearable art than most tats!

  5. janhaltn
    July 25, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Beautiful work. London is very lucky to have him. I wonder if they are one of a kind or does he do the same on more people. Hal

