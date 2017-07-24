Practice Makes Perfect

Although they have a staggering 70 years in combined glass-blowing experience, the husband-and-wife glassblowing team of Rick and Janet Nicholson are still focused on improving their craft. Rick first studied glass and pottery at the University of Southern California and was a TA at Pilchuck Glass School for Dale Chihuly and Fritz Dreisbach. Originally a photographer, Janet was introduced to pottery and glass in 1979 when Rick offered her a job adding designs to his work. They were married that same year. By 1982, the pair started working exclusively with glass and settled in Auburn, CA, where they started their family. One of their two daughters, Hannah, has become a creative force in the Nicholson Blown Glass brand, as well.

Their joyous use of color is what initially attracted me to the Nicholsons’ work, but I also find myself really responding to their graceful, organic shapes and powerful, geometric stands. (Laura, they may need their own wall in our imaginary gallery!)

All images property of Nicholson Blown Glass.