My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Practice Makes Perfect

by 10 Comments

nicholson

Nicholson Blown Glass

Although they have a staggering 70 years in combined glass-blowing experience, the husband-and-wife glassblowing team of Rick and Janet Nicholson are still focused on improving their craft. Rick first studied glass and pottery at the University of Southern California and was a TA at Pilchuck Glass School for Dale Chihuly and Fritz Dreisbach. Originally a photographer, Janet was introduced to pottery and glass in 1979 when Rick offered her a job adding designs to his work. They were married that same year. By 1982, the pair started working exclusively with glass and settled in Auburn, CA, where they started their family. One of their two daughters, Hannah, has become a creative force in the Nicholson Blown Glass brand, as well.

Their joyous use of color is what initially attracted me to the Nicholsons’ work, but I also find myself really responding to their graceful, organic shapes and powerful, geometric stands. (Laura, they may need their own wall in our imaginary gallery!)

You can follow them on their website, Facebook, and their blog.

All images property of Nicholson Blown Glass.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Practice Makes Perfect

Leave a comment

  1. highdesertbakery
    July 24, 2017 at 5:33 am

    We live just over the hill from them – never knew about this place. Will have to check it out. Thanks for the beautiful post!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. lanature76
    July 24, 2017 at 6:45 am

    Wow! it’s very beautiful. It is a work of art.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Karen
    July 24, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I love blown glass art, and these pieces are fantastic! I really like the figures.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 24, 2017 at 9:55 am

    You’re not wrong about our imaginary gallery. These are wonderful. I really love the more abstract pieces but those birds are also delightful and my 10 year old would love the horse head.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s