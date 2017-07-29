The Couture Elf

These are the stunning masks, headdresses, hats, and accessories by Romanian artist Raluca Cojocaru, the founder of Elven Design Art. Not surprisingly, Cojocaru has gotten plenty of attention from local and international publications and productions, including Portuguese Vogue.

I had a great time perusing hundreds of Cojocaru’s photos, but a devil of a time picking my favorites. I love when that happens! As a result, there are quite a lot more photos than usual, but I just couldn’t cut myself off. I want them all!

“I grew up between modern and vintage, magic and science, a place where history marked the architecture of the city and the shape of life. “My passion for art started when I was 5 years old and I had to play a role at the kindergarten: that would be Snow White. My mom handcrafted me a beautiful white dress made from our window curtain and she embellished it with so much love by adding small blossom roses. It was the most beautiful dress I ever had and ever seen and that’s what still inspires me now!”

I love that her inspiration comes from something her mother made. Come to think of it, something my mother made may have inspired Etsomnia™! (Sorry, Mom.)

You can check out Elven Design Art on their beautiful new website, on their blog, and on Etsy, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tumblr.

All images property of Raluca Cojocaru/Elven Design Art Shop, used with permission.