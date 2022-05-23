My OBT

Nicolas V. Sanchez

New York-based artist Nicolas V. Sanchez is widely known throughout the art world for his ultra-realistic ballpoint pen drawings and oil paintings. The artist uses his memories of growing up in the Midwest as a child of Mexican immigrants to create intimate, sensitive portraits of people (and sometimes animals) that have meant something to him. He calls his current project belongings, but his title isn’t referring to material possessions.

“‘Belonging to’ is always in relation with an enduring sense of to ‘be longing’ for connections that transcend singular explanation.”

– Nicolas V. Sanchez

You can see all of the remarkably lovely works by Nicolas V. Sanchez on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. Sheree
    May 23, 2022 at 7:20 am

    These are really lovely

  2. janhaltn
    May 23, 2022 at 7:31 am

    Interesting work. I could sure see a couple of them in my house. Great way to start the day. Hal

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 23, 2022 at 7:45 am

    I follow him on Instagram too. He is very gifted but I must say that it is sketchbooks of ballpoint drawings that I find most appealing. The way he renders form and light using just a humble ballpoint pen is just incredible.

  4. bcparkison
    May 23, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Such talent. Some of these really look more like photos .

  5. lois
    May 23, 2022 at 8:21 am

    I especially like his animal drawings, but that yellow swirling skirt…!

