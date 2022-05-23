Nicolas V. Sanchez

New York-based artist Nicolas V. Sanchez is widely known throughout the art world for his ultra-realistic ballpoint pen drawings and oil paintings. The artist uses his memories of growing up in the Midwest as a child of Mexican immigrants to create intimate, sensitive portraits of people (and sometimes animals) that have meant something to him. He calls his current project belongings, but his title isn’t referring to material possessions.

“‘Belonging to’ is always in relation with an enduring sense of to ‘be longing’ for connections that transcend singular explanation.” – Nicolas V. Sanchez

You can see all of the remarkably lovely works by Nicolas V. Sanchez on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.