Double Trouble

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and today’s subject is very personal and truly beautiful. A couple who is dear to us are recovering from simultaneous breast cancers. In fact, there are three different cancers between them.

Because of Covid, Diane and Patricia skipped their mammograms for a while (as did many of us). But when they went for their screenings in late 2021, first one, then the other was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. 28 Years before, Patricia had recovered from breast cancer, so the doctors concluded this cancer was unrelated to the earlier one. Diane, who had no personal history of cancer, had two types of independent, aggressive cancers on opposite sides of one breast. The two were determined to recover. They had already invited people to their big anniversary party in September 2022, and they were NOT going to cancel. I’m pleased to report we attended that epic bash last month, and our favorite couple hosted up a storm!

The two are constantly involved in projects around our Fire Island community, but in spite of their undoubtedly hectic schedules, they retain their good humor and their deep affection for each other. People are drawn to them for good reason. Some couples are just a joy to be around, and that can certainly be said about these two darlings.

Together for 50 years (and married for 10), Diane and Patricia’s story is an inspiration in many ways, but they want their recent experience with cancer to help remind people to get regular checkups and mammograms.

Wishing this magnificent, tough, loving couple many more years of happiness and joy and fun. Let’s all go get screened!

You can read Diane and Patricia’s incredible story on the Today Show website. You can get more breast cancer resources (and make donations) at the Susan G. Komen website and on Instagram.